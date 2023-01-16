99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
1923: Dr. Plummer will speak at the weekly public lecture

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 16, 2023 12:00 AM
1998 – 25 years ago

  • It was announced that 76-year-old Sen. John Glenn would return to space 36 years after his three-obit flight aboard the Friendship 7 capsule on February 20, 1962.
  • Mayo Clinic’s Damon Building will be torn down to make way for a new 11-story treatment building.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Additional findings are reported in the latest American Medical Association Journal that second-hand smoke is hazardous to nonsmokers. One study found that smokers’ children are ill more frequently that nonsmokers’ children.
  • Sgt. Lloyd Feind of the Rochester Police Department was elected vice-president of the 350-member Southeast Minnesota Police and Peace Officer’s Association.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The American hockey team is en route to the Olympic competition at St. Moritz, Switzerland. The team included four Minnesotans. (Canada won the gold – the American team did not medal.)
  • A number of 4-H clubs are sending packages of vegetable seed to Europe. Each package seed assortment can provide enough vegetables to feed a family.
  • The mercury dropped to -15 in Rochester. Bemidji was the coldest spot in the state, with -25.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Dr. H. S. Plummer will give the weekly public lecture at the White Temple. Dr. Plummer, well known throughout the country as an authority of goiter, will discuss that topic.
  • Boys have been born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Domaille and Mr. and Mrs. William Frisbie, both of Rochester.
  • Isabelle Farr was elected president of the Rochester Y.W.C.A. Nina Churchill was elected secretary.
