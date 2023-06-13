1923: Edith Mayo and Dr. Fred Rankin wed at Mayowood
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Fire ripped through a feed elevator in downtown Plainview, leveling most of the building within two hours. Fire crews from Plainview and Elgin battled the blaze. The elevator was built in the late 1800s.
- Minnesota Timberwolves coach and general manager Flip Saunders, along with forward Sam Mitchell, were in Rochester as part of the Timberwolves' summer caravan.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Dr. Emil Heintz, retiring director at the Rochester Area Vocational-Technical Institute (Vo-Tec), addressed the 291 graduates and over 1,000 family members and friends at Vo-Tech's graduation in the Mayo High School auditorium.
- Rochester John Marshall's Rod Raver cleared 7 feet, 1 inch during the Minnesota State High School track and field meet at St. Cloud, setting a new Minnesota state high jump record.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. granted its 23,000 production workers an 11-cent hourly wage boost.
- Thousands packed the University of Minnesota's Memorial Stadium to see 3,226 students receive their diplomas. The keynote speaker told the graduates, "Contribute, I beg you, to the conscience of the world – and help to prove in your own day and your own way – that man is worthy of being free."
1923 – 100 years ago
- In a beautiful setting at the Mayowood country home, a wedding was held at sunset yesterday when Miss Edith Mayo, daughter of Dr. C. H. and Mrs. Edith Mayo, was united in marriage to Dr. Fred W. Rankin of Louisville, Ky. Dr. Philip Hench played the organ, and sisters Louise, Esther, and Dorothy Mayo were all bridesmaids carrying arm bouquets of pink roses. The bride graduated from Vassar College a year ago. Dr. Rankin is now head of the city hospital in Louisville.
