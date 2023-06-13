99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1923: Edith Mayo and Dr. Fred Rankin wed at Mayowood

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Fire ripped through a feed elevator in downtown Plainview, leveling most of the building within two hours. Fire crews from Plainview and Elgin battled the blaze. The elevator was built in the late 1800s.
  • Minnesota Timberwolves coach and general manager Flip Saunders, along with forward Sam Mitchell, were in Rochester as part of the Timberwolves' summer caravan.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Dr. Emil Heintz, retiring director at the Rochester Area Vocational-Technical Institute (Vo-Tec), addressed the 291 graduates and over 1,000 family members and friends at Vo-Tech's graduation in the Mayo High School auditorium.
  • Rochester John Marshall's Rod Raver cleared 7 feet, 1 inch during the Minnesota State High School track and field meet at St. Cloud, setting a new Minnesota state high jump record.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. granted its 23,000 production workers an 11-cent hourly wage boost.
  • Thousands packed the University of Minnesota's Memorial Stadium to see 3,226 students receive their diplomas. The keynote speaker told the graduates, "Contribute, I beg you, to the conscience of the world – and help to prove in your own day and your own way – that man is worthy of being free."

1923 – 100 years ago

  • In a beautiful setting at the Mayowood country home, a wedding was held at sunset yesterday when Miss Edith Mayo, daughter of Dr. C. H. and Mrs. Edith Mayo, was united in marriage to Dr. Fred W. Rankin of Louisville, Ky. Dr. Philip Hench played the organ, and sisters Louise, Esther, and Dorothy Mayo were all bridesmaids carrying arm bouquets of pink roses. The bride graduated from Vassar College a year ago. Dr. Rankin is now head of the city hospital in Louisville.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: DFL party convention opens in Brainerd
June 12, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
June 11, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Sacagawea to be featured on a dollar coin
June 10, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Unbound.Map_June2023_Finals
Local
Mayo Clinic development plan spurs look at potential rapid-transit tweak
June 12, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Packing Up
Local
Rochester council members differ on approach to park camps
June 12, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Towers Structural Issue
Business
Rochester Towers has fixated the public eye in the past as part of high-stakes drama
June 12, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
austin shooting.jpg
Local
Austin men charged with second-degree murder for drive-by shooting
June 12, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson