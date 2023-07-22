6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1923: Ellis Island catches up on admission work – ships emptied

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The new Soldiers Memorial Field bathhouse is starting to take shape. In addition to the modern bathhouse, construction crews will add a wading pool, pool slides, restrooms, and a concession stand. The cost of the update is just under $1.3 million.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • An estimated 1,500 watched the annual Rushford Frontier Days parade in a steady rain. The Preston High School Band took first place in the band competition.
  • Approval for a new $150 million taconite plant that will provide up to 1,000 full-time jobs on Minnesota’s iron range was announced by Gov. Wendell Anderson.
  • Hank Aaron hit his 700th home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in pursuit of Babe Ruth’s record of 714.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The selective service director announced October 1 as the earliest date men would be called into the armed services under the new draft act.
  • A thirteen cents per hour wage increase for production workers has averted a strike against the Ford Motor Company. The raise brings the Ford average production hourly wage to $1.65.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Ellis Island, through which 28,000 immigrants have passed since July 1, has caught up with their work as an immigration receiving center. Immigrants are now off all ships.
  • The Rochester Golf Club will host the second annual Southern Minnesota Golf Association tournament. Entries have been received from Albert Lea, Austin, Fairmont, Faribault, Owatonna, Red Wing, Winona, and Waseca.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: First Steamboat Days celebration held in Winona
1d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Political poppycock
2d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
wedding-photo.jpg
Community
Movie 'Madness' comes to Rochester with short-lived marriage
2d ago
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


072123-Caroline Jones and Carrie Underwood
Arts and Entertainment
Carrie Underwood wows Minnesota crowd under a summer sky.
29m ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
072123-Redhawks v Patriots Legion Semifinal
Prep
Carlson, Redhawks ride wave of stellar play to the SubState 1 championship round
7h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
071823-Mayo HS Parking Lot
Members Only
Local
Mayo High School construction mess begs questions
11h ago
 · 
By  Answer Man
Valentin Silva Quintana
Local
Lewiston man accused of producing child sexual abuse material held on $100K bail
11h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson