1923: Ellis Island catches up on admission work – ships emptied
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The new Soldiers Memorial Field bathhouse is starting to take shape. In addition to the modern bathhouse, construction crews will add a wading pool, pool slides, restrooms, and a concession stand. The cost of the update is just under $1.3 million.
1973 – 50 years ago
- An estimated 1,500 watched the annual Rushford Frontier Days parade in a steady rain. The Preston High School Band took first place in the band competition.
- Approval for a new $150 million taconite plant that will provide up to 1,000 full-time jobs on Minnesota’s iron range was announced by Gov. Wendell Anderson.
- Hank Aaron hit his 700th home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in pursuit of Babe Ruth’s record of 714.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The selective service director announced October 1 as the earliest date men would be called into the armed services under the new draft act.
- A thirteen cents per hour wage increase for production workers has averted a strike against the Ford Motor Company. The raise brings the Ford average production hourly wage to $1.65.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Ellis Island, through which 28,000 immigrants have passed since July 1, has caught up with their work as an immigration receiving center. Immigrants are now off all ships.
- The Rochester Golf Club will host the second annual Southern Minnesota Golf Association tournament. Entries have been received from Albert Lea, Austin, Fairmont, Faribault, Owatonna, Red Wing, Winona, and Waseca.
