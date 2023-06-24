1923: Fire station tower clock stops – firefighters to the rescue.
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The 10th anniversary of the still thriving AS/400 business computer was cause for celebration at IBM Rochester.
- Rochester voters approved continuing the city’s 0.5 percent sales tax. Public officials are ready to move forward on the $71.5 million in projects the tax will fund.
- According to a recent survey, one in four Americans worry that the Year 2000 computer glitches will affect their daily life.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Columbia Broadcasting System has chosen Sally Quinn, Washington Post reporter, to co-anchor its forthcoming revamped morning news program.
- Director Sally Cutting enjoyed a full house for the benefit premiere of “Dora the Beautiful Dishwasher” at the Mantorville Opera House.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The bulk freighter Morgan, Jr., J.P. collided with the steamer S.S. Crete in thick fog off Devil’s Island, one of the Apostle Islands, in western Lake Superior. Two sailors were killed in the collision.
- Hundreds of people will participate in the annual Lake Pepin Water Carnival. More than 50 daredevil speedboat drivers have entered the outboard races.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Overnight, the Rochester area storm blew down corn, trees and limbs blocked roads, and electric lights and telephone service were interrupted. Lightning struck the chimney of the Elks Club House, causing damage.
- At 10:15 p.m., the town clock on the fire station tower went on strike. The fire boys or the public did not hear the clock striking every half-hour. Not much time was lost as a bit of attention by the fire crew, and some oil got the big ticker back in working condition. Time will tell, but for now, all is well.
