Community

1923: “Fly Prevention” committee named

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Jesse Ventura, the former professional wrestler, won unanimous endorsement as its Minnesota governor candidate at the Minnesota Reform Party’s convention.
  • University Center Rochester could be the site of a new, 121,000-square-foot regional sports center if voters decided to continue the city’s 0.5 percent local sales tax.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • A student beer bash is planned at the University of Minnesota this evening to protest the Board of Regents rule that prohibits students from drinking on campus. Kegs are at the ready.
  • Hubert H. Humphrey, D-Minn., has introduced a resolution urging a one-year moratorium on railroad abandonment in rural areas. Humphrey said the government should force the railroads to consider the social and economic costs of branch line abandonments in rural communities.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The Hormel Institute in Austin has reported that they are developing a new type of canned bacon. More research is needed before the new product can be offered to the public.
  • Gov. Youngdahl has designated June 13 as “Minnesota Serbian Day” to recognize the inspiration and achievements of Americans of Serbian descent.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A “fly prevention” committee has been named, and they will lead city efforts to destroy and prevent flies. Prizes will be awarded to those catching the most flies. Swatting and poisoning are encouraged. Fly traps are being sold at cost.
  • Stafford King of the American Legion told a gathering of Legion members that Minnesota is without a hospital to care for 6,000 veterans from the world war who are suffering from nervous conditions.
  • A new record was set for a day’s production at the two Studebaker automobile plants as 780 new Studebakers rolled off the assembly line.
