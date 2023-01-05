99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1923: Fried rabbit tastes like chicken

Highlights of events in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 05, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1998 — 25 years ago

  • The city of Rochester has agreed to buy the former Woolworth building in downtown Rochester for $675,000.
  • Radar trouble delayed NASA's first moon mission in 25 years. An Athena-2 rocket launched the Lunar Prospector spacecraft on January 7 to its mission, one of which was to map the entire moon surface. (The mission ended when the Prospector was targeted to impact near the lunar south pole on July 31, 1999.)

1973 — 50 years ago

  • Winter has returned as the area was hit with a foot of snow. Mayor Dewey Day authorized the use of snowmobiles in the city until 7:00 p.m.
  • Federal District Judge Philip Neville has issued a permanent injunction to prevent copper-nickel mining or exploration in northeastern Minnesota's vast Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA).

1948 — 75 years ago

  • The Rev. Daniel Campbell, speaking at a Catholic convention, said that steady dating for teenagers may rule out more beneficial contacts and friendships and may lead to a hasty marriage. The longer the affection continues, the great the moral danger.
  • There will be girls city recreation league basketball games this evening in Winona between the Blue Panthers vs. the Cathedralites and the Bouncers vs. the Rambledetts.

1923 — 100 years ago

  • Rabbit hunting is excellent this season in the hills and the woods southeast of the city. Most of the rabbits hunted are cotton tails. Hunters claim that fried rabbits cannot be distinguished from chicken.
  • A bill to restore capital punishment in Minnesota will be introduced in the legislature. The measure provides for execution in the state prison in Stillwater. In 1911 capital punishment was abolished. (The attempt was unsuccessful.)
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Medicare premiums to increase by 50 cents
Highlights of events in 1996, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
January 04, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Weather
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2023
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 03, 2023 08:03 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
LBJ.jpg
Community
50 years later, Johnson's legacy is strong at Mayo Clinic
LBJ brought his minds and his friendship to Mayo Clinic.
January 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Nandini Iyer.png
Community
Nandini Iyer: It's been important to march to my own beat
I hope that I can inspire young girls to try percussion, as it can be extremely fun, entertaining, and soul-liberating.
January 03, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Nandini Iyer