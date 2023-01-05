1923: Fried rabbit tastes like chicken
Highlights of events in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1998 — 25 years ago
- The city of Rochester has agreed to buy the former Woolworth building in downtown Rochester for $675,000.
- Radar trouble delayed NASA's first moon mission in 25 years. An Athena-2 rocket launched the Lunar Prospector spacecraft on January 7 to its mission, one of which was to map the entire moon surface. (The mission ended when the Prospector was targeted to impact near the lunar south pole on July 31, 1999.)
1973 — 50 years ago
- Winter has returned as the area was hit with a foot of snow. Mayor Dewey Day authorized the use of snowmobiles in the city until 7:00 p.m.
- Federal District Judge Philip Neville has issued a permanent injunction to prevent copper-nickel mining or exploration in northeastern Minnesota's vast Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA).
1948 — 75 years ago
- The Rev. Daniel Campbell, speaking at a Catholic convention, said that steady dating for teenagers may rule out more beneficial contacts and friendships and may lead to a hasty marriage. The longer the affection continues, the great the moral danger.
- There will be girls city recreation league basketball games this evening in Winona between the Blue Panthers vs. the Cathedralites and the Bouncers vs. the Rambledetts.
1923 — 100 years ago
- Rabbit hunting is excellent this season in the hills and the woods southeast of the city. Most of the rabbits hunted are cotton tails. Hunters claim that fried rabbits cannot be distinguished from chicken.
- A bill to restore capital punishment in Minnesota will be introduced in the legislature. The measure provides for execution in the state prison in Stillwater. In 1911 capital punishment was abolished. (The attempt was unsuccessful.)
Highlights of events in 1996, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
LBJ brought his minds and his friendship to Mayo Clinic.
I hope that I can inspire young girls to try percussion, as it can be extremely fun, entertaining, and soul-liberating.