1923: High praise of Rochester State Hospital noted in a state report

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester Park and Recreation Department will authorize this week a local company to begin demolishing the Soldiers Field Memorial bathhouse. The building was constructed in 1929 and became a bathhouse in 1936.
- Congress will vote to rename the Washington National Airport to “Ronald Reagan National Airport.”
1973 – 50 years ago
- Julie Schaefer of Stewartville won the Maiden of the Ice title for the Stewartville Ice Festival.
- The Center for Disease Control has confirmed five cases of the London Flu from local cultures sent in by the Mayo Clinic Virology Laboratory.
- The Rochester Lourdes High school hockey team beat Rosemount 6-5 despite four misconduct penalties on the Eagles in the third period.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Winona State Teachers College will be host to a “Audio-Visual Education in the Modern School” conference.
- An upcoming donkey basketball game has been scheduled at Harmony High School, and all proceeds will go to the Harmony Hospital Fund.
- The house and senate have approved an increase in subsistence payments to veterans enrolled in full-time education courses. A boost for married veterans goes from $90 to $105.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Word is that Rochester high school girls prefer ordinary boys, boys who wear plain clothes, act in a normal, healthy, optimistic manner, laugh, and are on the athletic side.
- High praise for Dr. A. F. Kilbourne and the operation of the Rochester State Hospital was noted in a recent report from the state board of visitors. The current population of the Rochester State Hospital is 1,310.
- The Congregational Ladies’ Aid will meet this week for an all-day session at the home of Mrs. Hattie Mayo.
