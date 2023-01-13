1923: Individuals dressed in white hooded garments seen in Rochester
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Gov. Arne Carlson met in Beijing with Chinese President Jiang Zemin to discuss business with Minnesota.
- Former State Sen. Ted Mondale officially announced his DFL candidacy for governor of Minnesota. (Skip Humphrey won the DFL primary for governor, and Jesse Ventura of the reform party was elected.)
1973 – 50 years ago
- Directors of Rochester State Bank named Anne Marie Plunkett as the first woman board member.
- Three Plainview residents were honored for their service to the community during the annual community banquet. They were William Cavanaugh, Dale Thompson, and Avis Harrington.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Green Bay Packer coach Curley Lambeau left for New York for a league meeting, prepared to oppose a proposal to eliminate the extra point after a touchdown. Lambeau said most fans want to keep it, so I want to keep it.
- Burlington railroad’s new Twin Zephyrs featuring the Vista-Dome are now in service. The Winona Junction passenger service serves trips to Minneapolis or Chicago.
1923 – 100 years ago
- For the fourth time in the last month, individuals dressed in the white hooded garments of the Klu Klux Klan were seen in Rochester.
- To allow for further planning, the annual state high school boys basketball tournament has been delayed for one week. The new dates are March 21, 22, and 23. The games will be played in Minneapolis for the first time. (Two Harbors High School won the 1924 boys state championship finishing with a 21-2 record.)
- The Rochester ice rink will remain open till midnight on Sunday evening. The Case radio outfit will be on site to send out popular music to the skaters.
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
Rochester serves as a witness to the communist after effects of World War II.