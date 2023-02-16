99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday, February 16

Community

1923: King Tut’s tomb opened

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 16, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • GOP mayor Norm Coleman entered the gubernatorial race with a pledge to cut taxes his first year in office.
  • Twins pitchers and catchers reported to Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. For the opening of spring training.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Red Wing fire department battled a blaze in the large Bay State Milling Flour Mill. The mill is more than 100 years old and is within one block of the center of downtown Red Wing along the Mississippi River.
  • The Plainview Sportsmen’s Club will conduct snowmobile races near its clubhouse on County Road 4. The competition will feature drag races and slalom.
  • The Minnesota House gave preliminary approval to a bill raising the yearly salary of Lt. Gov. Rudy Perpich from $9,600 to $30,000.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • World history will be a required subject for Austin High School students beginning next year. Driver training classes will be offered on a full-time credit basis during school hours.
  • One of the largest crowds to assemble in the Lanesboro area for a sporting event gathered in the city as 3,000 people attended the ski jumping event. Llewellyn Hatleli took top honors in the Class A competition with a jump of 132 feet and a total of 287 points.
  • The two-week-old son of Minneapolis Mayor Hubert Humphrey and wife Muriel named their son Douglas Sannes Humphrey.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Lewiston school had to close recently due to the snowstorm. The school lost all electricity. It is doubtful that the buses could have completed their run with the extensive drifting.
  • The inner tomb of King “Tut,” who ruled upper Egypt 3,500 years ago, was opened, and English archaeologist Howard Carter entered the burial chamber of King Tutankhamen. The coffin of Tut was made of solid gold.
