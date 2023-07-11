Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1923: Klan founded on love

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 — 25 years ago

  • Over 200,000 Black soldiers who fought for the Union in the Civil War will be honored with the dedication of an 11-foot bronze, “The Spirit of Freedom,” in Washington, D.C. Thousands of their descendants will gather in Washington for the event.
  • Ila Borders became the first female pitcher to start a minor league baseball game. She took the loss as the Duluth-Superior Dukes lost 8-3 to the Sioux Falls Canaries.

1973 — 50 years ago

  • Thousands of dead fish washed ashore along with Cascade Creek between Fifth Street Northwest and the Zumbro River. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is taking water samples to determine the cause of the fish kill.
  • About 91% of Minnesota residents aged 14 and older are former drinkers, according to a survey done for the Minnesota Commission on Alcohol Problems.
  • Rochester State Junior College summer courses include first aid, anatomy and physiology, horsemanship, English, and weight training and conditioning.

1948 — 75 years ago

  • In Minnesota, phone rates will increase in eight cities, including Rochester. A one-party residential service rate will increase from $3 monthly to $3.25.
  • Film star Alan Ladd and his wife, Sue Carol, will appear in the Minneapolis Aquatennial festivities.
  • A mock robbery on horseback will be part of Jesse James Day during the third annual September Fall Festival in Northfield.

1923 — 100 years ago

  • Declaring that the Ku Klux Klan was not against the Catholics, Jews, or Blacks and was in no way an “anti” organization, P. J. “Twilight” Orn, clad in a flowing white robe and official Klan lecturer, told a crowd of over 1,500 in Rochester that the Klan is founded on love.
  • An Osage, Iowa, man attempted to escape the Stewartville marshal. He ended up upside down in his Ford touring car. He has been released from Colonial Hospital and will be charged in municipal court.
