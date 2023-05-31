1923: Largest class in St. Marys nursing school history receives diplomas from Dr. C. H. Mayo
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- People are reminded to use common sense and to make sure you know who you are dealing with when using a credit card over the internet.
- Rushford-Peterson golfer Davin Thompson was the overall medalist in the Subsection 1A golf meet at the Cedar River Country Club in Adams. Thompson shot a one-over-par 73.
1973 – 50 years ago
- It was announced that Medicare Part B premiums would increase from $5.80 to $6.30 monthly.
- Thirty-nine seniors graduated at the 75th annual commencement exercises at Mazeppa High School.
- Mayo High School won the Region One tennis team championship at the Rochester Tennis Club, defeating Austin in the finals. Bob Riege coaches the team.
1948 – 75 years ago
- President Truman placed a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier and asked for divine support for the nation's effort for world peace.
- The Minneapolis Millers beat the St. Paul Saints 17-9 in an American Association baseball game. The game set a record for nine home runs in one game at Nicollet Field. Roy Campanella hit a dinger for St. Paul.
1923 – 100 years ago
- "Education is the biggest thing in life, even religion is an educational process," Pastor L. P. Warford of Bemidji told one hundred and twenty-two graduates of Rochester Junior College at their commencement exercises.
- Two high school seniors, Ester Kirkwood, and Kenneth Briggs, will receive diplomas at Eyota High School graduation ceremonies. Twenty pupils will also receive certificates from eighth-grade graduation.
- The largest class in the institution's history graduated from the St. Marys nurses' training school. Twenty-eight young women received diplomas from Dr. C. H. Mayo.
