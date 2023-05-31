99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1923: Largest class in St. Marys nursing school history receives diplomas from Dr. C. H. Mayo

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • People are reminded to use common sense and to make sure you know who you are dealing with when using a credit card over the internet.
  • Rushford-Peterson golfer Davin Thompson was the overall medalist in the Subsection 1A golf meet at the Cedar River Country Club in Adams. Thompson shot a one-over-par 73.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • It was announced that Medicare Part B premiums would increase from $5.80 to $6.30 monthly.
  • Thirty-nine seniors graduated at the 75th annual commencement exercises at Mazeppa High School.
  • Mayo High School won the Region One tennis team championship at the Rochester Tennis Club, defeating Austin in the finals. Bob Riege coaches the team.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • President Truman placed a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier and asked for divine support for the nation's effort for world peace.
  • The Minneapolis Millers beat the St. Paul Saints 17-9 in an American Association baseball game. The game set a record for nine home runs in one game at Nicollet Field. Roy Campanella hit a dinger for St. Paul.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • "Education is the biggest thing in life, even religion is an educational process," Pastor L. P. Warford of Bemidji told one hundred and twenty-two graduates of Rochester Junior College at their commencement exercises.
  • Two high school seniors, Ester Kirkwood, and Kenneth Briggs, will receive diplomas at Eyota High School graduation ceremonies. Twenty pupils will also receive certificates from eighth-grade graduation.
  • The largest class in the institution's history graduated from the St. Marys nurses' training school. Twenty-eight young women received diplomas from Dr. C. H. Mayo.
