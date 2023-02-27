99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
1923: Largest senior class in Rochester school history will graduate

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 27, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • According to state budget officials, the budget surplus may be close to $2 billion.
  • No. 3 ranked Goodhue advanced in Class 1A high school wrestling by defeating Kimball 37-24. It was Coach Bill Sutter's 500th victory.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Over 300 spectators enjoyed the Rochester Figure Skating Club's 35th annual ice show. The show included a total of 400 skaters.
  • St. Marys Hospital plans to spend more than $4.5 million by 1977 on hospital improvements – including $2.5 million for modernizing operating rooms.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • RCA Records has released several new records for children. Recent albums include Hansel and Gretel, Three Billy Goats Gruff, Dumbo, and How to Play Baseball.
  • In a see-saw affair, Pine Island's bucket boys edged out a 32-31 victory over Lake City in District 4 high school basketball playoffs.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Rochester superintendent of schools stated that 110 seniors would graduate with full credits from Rochester Senior High School. This total is nearly twice as high as in any preceding years.
  • Rochester's new Union Bus Station will be located at 118 First Avenue SW. The station will be equipped with telephones and a full-time clerk.
  • The Marquette University of Milwaukee, Wis., will broadcast a concert over a 360-wavelength radio station tomorrow evening. A Rochester boy, Charles Kersten, is a member of the Marquette Glee Club.
