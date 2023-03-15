1923: Last day to file federal income taxes without penalty
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Randy and Eva Dankers’ ice shack won the grand prize in the Windsor Canadian Whiskey Ultimate Ice Fishing House contest. The Dankers, from Wabasha, won a $2,500 gift certificate at the sporting goods store of their choice. Their icehouse took two years to build and looked like the inside of a den in a rustic cabin with knotty pine and vaulted cathedral ceilings.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Jim Ebbitt of Rochester won five matches to win the singles crown and teamed with Steve Wilkinson of St. Peter to win the doubles title at the National Indoor Teaching Professionals tennis tournament in Edina.
- Bonnevieve Fenton, a mezzo-soprano from Rochester, will be the featured guest artist for the Rochester Symphony Orchestra concert in the Mayo Civic Auditorium. Tickets at the door will be $2 for adults.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Pirate of Golden Valley, entered by Carl Grasse of Rochester, was judged best open-all-entrant in the Tri-State Hunting Dog association retriever field trials. Sixty-nine dogs competed in the trials.
- The Navy has announced that fighter jets are now operating from the deck of aircraft carriers for the first time.
- Reports have not been confirmed, but Princess Elizabeth is rumored to be pregnant. The princess and Prince Philip were married on November 20, 1947. (King Charles III was born in Buckingham Palace on November 14, 1948.)
1923 – 100 years ago
- A patient suffering from sleeping sickness completely recovered after several injections of a serum discovered by Dr. E. C. Rosenow of the Mayo Clinic. The discovery offers hope that the recent disease outbreak in New York can be successfully combatted.
- As a reminder to all good citizens of the United States, this is the final day on which the federal income tax forms can be filed without penalty.
- Even though the heaviest voter turnout in city history was held earlier this week, the judges made only one error in tallying the ballots.
