1923: Man who shot South Dakota sheriff wanted dead or alive
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Reid Larson of rural Stewartville and his golden palomino quarter horse Skippies Buffet recently won the trail competition for riders 13 and under at the 27th Annual Palomino Youth World Championship Horse Show in Tulsa, Okla.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The installation of air conditioning in the Mayo Civic Auditorium is nearing completion. The air conditioning unit is one of several recent improvements for the auditorium.
- Pvt. Debra Dentz, a communication specialist, has graduated from the Army’s Southeastern signal school at Fort Gordon, Ga.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Plainview topped Wabasha 8-4 for its seventh straight victory in the Wabasha County baseball league. Plainview pitcher Mason had ten strikeouts.
- The new Oliver “77” tractor is on sale at Oliver dealers. It has 6-forward speed transmission in the Oil Miser case and sets a new performance mark in its power take-off operation.
- George Bernard Shaw, an Irish playwright, and critic, has turned 92 and gives credit to his vegetarian diet, being a teetotaler, and careful rules for living.
1923 – 100 years ago
- A bungled job by amateurs were unsuccessful in their attempt to crack a safe in the Stebbins building. The burglars did succeed in getting the safe to lock more securely.
- Edwin Rust, the murderer of Sheriff Ike Fulker of Aberdeen, S.D., on July 1, is wanted dead or alive. He was last seen in the Mankato area. (Rust was shot and killed by St. Paul detectives on August 17, 1923.)
