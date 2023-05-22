99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1923: Mayo surgeons to attend South Dakota medical convention

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • CBS news anchor Dan Rather told University of Texas students, "In politics, we tend to confuse leadership with power. When you look at politicians today, you don't see profiles in courage, you see profiles in discourage."
  • People lined up at McDonald's before 6:15 a.m. to purchase the newest beanie babies.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • A Minnesota state college board recommended that tuition for full-time undergraduates be raised 75 cents a quarter credit which amounts to $33.75 for a student with a full load of 45 credits in three quarters.
  • The Rochester State Junior College fashion seminar class will present a fashion show in the South Room of the new RSJC commons.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • A Milwaukee Road crew of 110 men is replacing rails with all new heavier gauge steel rails through Winona. They are closely followed by a 250-man crew replacing ties and filling in rock and ballast between the ties.
  • A two-week strike in Rochester by unions representing carpenters, laborers, cement finishers, and drivers has ended after raises ranging from 15 to 30 cents an hour were agreed upon.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Surgeons from the Mayo Clinic will address the 42nd annual convention of the South Dakota Medical Association.
  • A group of South Dakota reed basket makers and rattan work weavers are encamped along the roadway east of the State hospital. They are attracting considerable attention from passing motorists stopping and buying the beautiful baskets.
  • A dinner dance will be held for the members of the Rochester Golf Club as the new addition to the clubhouse will be officially opened.
