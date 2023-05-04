1923: Mayor orders "ill-reputed" slot machines removed from the city
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The grand marshal for this year's Rochesterfest parade will be Philadelphia Flyers' hockey star Shjon Podien, a former John Marshall and Rochester Mustang player.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The 110-story Sears Tower in Chicago, the world's tallest building, was topped out this week. The Sears Tower, 1454 feet tall, is scheduled for completion in 1974. (Now called the Willis Tower, it has dropped to the 19th tallest building in the world.)
- Pat O'Connor, a Rochester light-heavyweight, treated the hometown crowd of 1,800 to a victory by decision over Cipriano Hernandez. O'Connor won for the 34th time in his 35-bout career.
1948 – 75 years ago
- At the 90th annual Lutheran convention in Center City, Minn., Dr. Emil Swenson stated communism can be conquered only by demonstrating the Christian way of life, proclaimed and lived, proving that this way of life is better than all others.
- The Rochester Motorcycle Club has scheduled a motorcycle hill climb event in Whitewater for the annual festival. There will also be a band concert, sports events, and conservation speakers. Last year 20,000 attended the Whitewater Festival.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Glacier National Park will celebrate its tenth anniversary by breaking ground for a new Transcontinental Road that promises to be the world's most picturesque "Sky Line" highway.
- Frances Whitely of Iowa delivered an address to the Minnesota Federation of Women's Clubs meeting in Rochester and urged the retention of natural resources and to resist the temptation to destroy God-given beauty for commercial gain.
- Sixty-six of the "ill-reputed" slot machines were ordered out of the city by Mayor Julius Reiter. Police are warning all owners of the public nuisances to immediately remove them.
ADVERTISEMENT