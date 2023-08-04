1923: Millions paying respect to train carrying President Harding’s body
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Jonny’s Saloon of Elba cruised to its fifth straight state championship at the 1998 Class A ASA Co-Rec state tournament at McQuillan Fields.
- Republican candidate for governor, Norm Coleman, will speak at a noon picnic outside Mayo Civic Center.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Four Style Revue princesses were named during the annual 4-H Style Revue in Graham Arena. Princesses named were Jean Bierbaum, Eyota, Jeanne Pingree, High Forrest, Carol Johnson, Marion, and Jodi Douglas, Salem.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Three nights of dancing have been added to the Harvest Holiday celebration in Rushford. Community businesses will sponsor the dances, and all proceeds will go to renovating the town picnic grounds and the football field.
- According to a survey by the State Tax Commission, an average income tax of $103.21 was paid by taxpayers of Rochester. The average gross income reported was $14,893.
- As a result of mild weather, the harvest of grain crops is well-advanced in the southern half of Minnesota.
1923 – 100 years ago
- People crowd train depot platforms and stand along the railway in respect of President Harding, who lies in the final coach in a flag-draped coffin as the train travels from the Pacific coast to Washington, D.C. The train will not stop but slow down as it passes through towns. August 10 has been declared a day of national mourning.
- Two new pavilions, capable of sheltering hundreds of people in case of rain, will be built in Whitewater Park.
