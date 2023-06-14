Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1923: Minnesota farm hands now earning $2.33 a day

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The number of homeless in Minnesota has nearly doubled this decade due to a continued shortage of low-cost housing despite a booming economy.
  • A little Tai chi, a Chinese balance and flexibility exercise practice, has been proven to lower blood pressure if practiced regularly.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department’s seven-week summer playground program, which will feature a carnival for one week and weekly athletic events, will start this week at 16 school sites.
  • This week, the long-awaited $20 million John F. Kennedy Memorial Library plans were revealed. (The groundbreaking was on June 12, 1977, and the building was completed and dedicated in October 1979).
  • The new Oxbow County Park campground, with 15 sites, will open for the first time this week.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The Winona Police Department will be conducting examinations for openings in the department. Applicants must be legal voters between the ages of 25 and 40 and be at least 5 feet 9 inches tall.
  • About 43 percent of U.S. farms have an electric washer to help wash clothes.
  • An estimated 10,000 people attended the First District Walton picnic on the Whitewater near Crystal Springs. Many watched 27 bikes compete in the 600-foot bluff motorcycle climb contest.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • One hundred fifty-seven women of Lanesboro have formed a “Sydney Anderson for Senate Club.” (Anderson was a U.S. House of Representatives member from Minnesota’s First District from March 1911 to March 1925).
  • Upwards of 2,000 people from all sections of Olmsted County attended the Dover Calf show today.
  • Minnesota farmhands receive $2.33 per day, according to the June survey of the state labor department.
What To Read Next
Isha Kapoor.png
Community
Isha Kapoor: Could you live trash-free? There's a beacon of hope
June 13, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Isha Kapoor
Levi Hanson.png
Community
Levi Hanson: Must be the season of the switch -- from high school to adulthood
June 13, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Levi Hanson
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: Edith Mayo and Dr. Fred Rankin wed at Mayowood
June 13, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Minnesota State Class AA baseball
Prep
Meyers pitches Cannon Falls into Class AA state semifinals: 'He just goes out and wins one pitch at a time'
June 13, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
PIZM, Lourdes' Rich hope to climb into medal contention at Class AA state meet
June 13, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Safe City Nights Rochester Public Works.JPG
Local
Photos: Safe City Nights at Gibbs Elementary on June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
1A Golf Meet
Prep
Three Section 1 golfers near top of leaderboard at Class A state meet
June 13, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman