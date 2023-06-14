1923: Minnesota farm hands now earning $2.33 a day
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The number of homeless in Minnesota has nearly doubled this decade due to a continued shortage of low-cost housing despite a booming economy.
- A little Tai chi, a Chinese balance and flexibility exercise practice, has been proven to lower blood pressure if practiced regularly.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department’s seven-week summer playground program, which will feature a carnival for one week and weekly athletic events, will start this week at 16 school sites.
- This week, the long-awaited $20 million John F. Kennedy Memorial Library plans were revealed. (The groundbreaking was on June 12, 1977, and the building was completed and dedicated in October 1979).
- The new Oxbow County Park campground, with 15 sites, will open for the first time this week.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The Winona Police Department will be conducting examinations for openings in the department. Applicants must be legal voters between the ages of 25 and 40 and be at least 5 feet 9 inches tall.
- About 43 percent of U.S. farms have an electric washer to help wash clothes.
- An estimated 10,000 people attended the First District Walton picnic on the Whitewater near Crystal Springs. Many watched 27 bikes compete in the 600-foot bluff motorcycle climb contest.
1923 – 100 years ago
- One hundred fifty-seven women of Lanesboro have formed a “Sydney Anderson for Senate Club.” (Anderson was a U.S. House of Representatives member from Minnesota’s First District from March 1911 to March 1925).
- Upwards of 2,000 people from all sections of Olmsted County attended the Dover Calf show today.
- Minnesota farmhands receive $2.33 per day, according to the June survey of the state labor department.
