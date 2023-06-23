1923: New cornerstone for St. Charles school laid
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Mayo High School physics teacher Steven Brehmer and Rochester Lourdes teacher Troy Faulkner received the Golden Apple Achiever Awards. 120 Minnesota teachers were honored with this award out of more than 2,000 nominees.
- Fresh from his endorsement at the Republican convention, gubernatorial candidate Norm Coleman began a victory tour of the state in Rochester.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester State Junior College golf team enjoyed its most successful year. Team members included Rick Graen, Tim Frojd, Dan Young, Kevin Kish, Mark Olson, and Dan Harves.
- A major facelift and restoration of one block of downtown Rochester storefronts is planned. From Broadway to First Avenue, the storefronts on Third Street will be restored to their original lines.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A 73-year-old Olmsted County farm hand has filed as a candidate for governor on the Republican ticket. The candidate is Goldie B. Davis of Rochester.
- The summary of the 1948 G.O.P. platform reads – To establish world peace and build a country where every citizen can earn a good living with the promise of satisfactory progress for himself and his family and to uphold the inspiring American tradition of liberty, opportunity, and justice for all.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The laying of the cornerstone of the new school in St. Charles has been completed. Documents were placed in a steel box in the hollow oblong stone at the southwest corner of the school.
- The old Eyota schoolhouse building is being torn down. The building was built in 1876 and faithfully served its purpose well.
- As a Rochester police officer approached a table set up near the Zumbro River, one of the players at the table kicked it over and all the gambling paraphernalia such as dice, cards, chips, and money, landed in the Zumbro River. The police officer arrived on site and gave the men a stern warning. The gamblers could only look at the Zumbro and realize it wasn’t their lucky day.
