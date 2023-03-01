99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
1923: New drug insulin being used with success

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
March 01, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The 1997-98 winter will go down as the second warmest on record. The average temperature in December, January, and February was 24.7 degrees. The warmest winter on record was 26.3 degrees in 1930-31.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester John Marshall, Big Nine champion with a record of 16-3, is ranked #6 in the Minneapolis Tribune’s weekly state high school basketball rankings.
  • Dan Peterson has been selected as the 1973 Lake City High School Future Farmers of America chapter star farmer at the annual banquet.
  • The Nixon administration sent to Congress legislation that would clear the way for constructing a pipeline to tap the oil riches of Alaska’s North Slope. (Nixon signed the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Authority Act on November 16, 1973.)

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Austin High School rolled to a decisive team championship in the Minnesota State High School League wrestling tournament.
  • As major league baseball commissioner, Happy Chandler has signaled play ball. The 16 major league baseball teams will formally open spring training.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Insulin, the new treatment for diabetes, which has been used with considerable success at the Mayo Clinic, is now being used as a last resort to save the life of a St. Paul teenager in critical condition with the disease. Approximately 500 cases have now been treated with insulin in the United States. Within this first year of discovery, it has won the backing of diabetes specialists. (The Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1923 was awarded jointly to Frederick Grant Banting and John James Rickard Macleod “for the discovery of insulin.”
