1923: New junior college athletic conference formed
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Rochester Mayo hockey defenseman Nate Markus has been chosen to play for the Minnesota team in the prestigious Chicago Showcase hockey tournament.
- The Fools Five Race in Lewiston will celebrate its 20th year. The first race attracted around 200 runners and raised $2,000 for cancer research. The speaker will be Frank Shorter, a former gold and silver Olympic medalist. (Over the years, the race has helped raise $2.5 million for cancer research.)
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Mayo High School spring theater selection is “The Curious Savage,” a comedy by John Patrick. The play is under the direction of Arthur Auer. Tickets are $1.25 for adults.
- The top three records this week are “Love Train” by the O’Jays, “Neither One of Us” by Gladys Knight and “Last Song” by Edward Bear.
- This week’s best-selling fiction book is “The Odessa File” by Frederick Forsyth.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Two suspected safe crackers were arrested in Winona. Safe burglary equipment, a pint of nitroglycerin, and two fully loaded .38 caliber handguns were found hidden in the suspect’s car.
- According to Congress members, the United States has an adequate supply of atom bombs and is steadily making more.
- The bodies of ten Southeast Minnesota veterans are being returned to the United States for reburial in their hometowns.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Nine junior colleges have formed a new athletic conference, the Junior College Athletic Association of Minnesota. Rochester, Winona, St. Cloud, and Mankato will form the south district. Moorhead, Bemidji, Itasca, Hibbing, and Virginia will form the north district.
- The Rochester Fire Department had a busy day as eight alarms were received in 24 hours, which is a record. The department was called for chimney fires at the county jail and the sheriff’s residence.
