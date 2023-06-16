Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
1923: New motion picture theater in Chatfield to open

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • A strike at two General Motors plants by GM workers has idled more than 63,000 other GM workers at 16 assembly plants and 67 additional part plants throughout the country. Lucas Body Systems in Rushford has laid off 129 employees due to the strike.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester and Olmsted County law enforcement busted a beer bust on the grounds of Hillside School. The authorities nabbed ten juveniles, and all were released to their not-too-happy parents.
  • Police in the area have ordered hitchhikers to move off the main thoroughfares. One warning will be issued, but any second offense will result in an arrest.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The new Canton library will have its official opening this week. Free coffee and cookies will be served to all visitors.
  • The University of Minnesota will appeal to the federal government for $1,500,000 to start work on the Mayo Memorial Medical Center.
  • Peter Graves of Austin takes on Mimmie Adragna of Pittsburgh in the headline bout this evening in the Duluth Armory. (Graves would win via TKO).

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Members of the 136th Infantry, the southern Minnesota National Guard regiment that served in the world war, will hold its annual reunion in Owatonna.
  • The new motion picture theater in Chatfield will soon open. The building, one of the finest in the state, has been completed at the cost of $25,000. “The Old Homestead” will be shown on opening night.
