1923: New Rochester High School annual named 'Rochet'
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Preston-Harmony 12.2-mile State Trail has officially opened.
- Unemployment in Southeast Minnesota dipped to 2.3 percent of the workforce in April. In Olmsted County, only 1.7 percent of the workforce was unemployed.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Mark Brandenburg, the Mayo High School junior tennis player, won his third straight Big Nine Conference Singles championship at the Rochester Tennis Club.
- Margo Berg of Kasson, an Augustana graduate, won the women’s Kata in the National Collegiate Karate Championships at South Dakota State in Brookings. Berg is a 1969 Kasson-Mantorville graduate.
1948 – 75 years ago
- About 1,200 Gamehaven area council Boy Scouts pitched hundreds of tents at Whitewater State Park on a beautiful sunny weekend during the camporee event.
- A quick math check of the food consumed during the annual school patrol picnic showed each kid drank seven bottles of soda pop, ate six hot dogs, and had five ice cream cones.
- Over 5,000 people witnessed the ‘Hot Rod’ races at the St. Charles fairgrounds. The top winner was Al Lowery of Rochester, winning $200 in the feature event.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Athletic progress among girls at Rochester high school is developing under the plan of the Recreation and Playground Association of America. The training is free of competition but is designed to focus entirely on physical welfare.
- Five to six million pike fry will be placed in various streams in Olmsted County. This is a big undertaking by the Fish and Game League, and they will be helped by local anglers.
- Students crowded the assembly room to launch the new tradition, the Red and Black Day, as planned by senior advisor Belva Snodgrass. The new school annual, now named the “Rochet,” was presented to the superintendent.
