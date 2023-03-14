1923: On average, the Nelson Motor Company is selling 2.6 Fords per day
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Les Wothke, head coach of the Winona State men’s basketball team, announced he will retire after 35 years in coaching. Wothke coached Winona State for 11 years in two separate stints, with an overall record of 183-110. (Coach Wothke was inducted into the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Hall of Fame in 2003.)
- Dr. Benjamin Spock, the pediatrician whose common-sense theories helped guide parents for many years, has died. Spock was 84 and was on the Mayo Clinic staff from 1947 to 1951.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Rochester launched its Girl Scout Week with demonstrations at Apache Mall and a camping workshop at Washington school.
- “New Approach to Old Problems,” a seminar on racism, will be held at the Christian Community Center, Assisi Heights. Keynoting the conference will be Rev. Stanley King of Minneapolis.
- The Hibbing Bluejackets won the 29th Minnesota State High School League hockey tournament beating Alexander Ramsey 6-3. It was Hibbing’s first title since 1952.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A veterans-against MacArthur club was formed in Austin. Two veterans who served in the Pacific during World War II started the unit.
- More than 60,000 Minnesotans of Swedish ancestry will gather at the state fairgrounds to celebrate the Swedish Pioneer centennial in Minnesota.
- The Waseca Bluejays captured the Region One basketball championship by downing Kenyon. It is Waseca’s first trip to the state tournament since 1919. (Bemidji would win the Minnesota state championship in 1948.)
1923 – 100 years ago
- Mr. Nelson from The Nelson Motor Sales Company stated business is good, and he is selling, on average, 2.6 Ford cars daily. A 1923 fully equipped Ford Runabout is selling for $364.00.
- All the Rochester hotels have received a letter from the state prohibition director asking for their cooperation and assistance in enforcing the prohibition law.
- Two beautiful American flags are to be presented to the Rochester schools of the winners of the best written report on the “Grand Army of the Republic.”
ADVERTISEMENT