1923: Opening day attendance record set for Olmsted County Fair
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Nearly all the brown trout in a 1.9-mile segment of West Indian Creek near Plainview were killed. An investigation will determine what chemical may have gotten into the stream.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Plainview Community Schools will begin the 1973-74 school year on August 27. School officials expect an enrollment of 1,170 students.
- The Minnesota State High School League announced increased ticket prices for state tournaments. The student ticket will increase from $1 to $1.60. The adult ticket price will increase from $2.50 to $3.00.
- With an estimated 10,000 elm trees, Duluth has confirmed its first case of Dutch elm disease.
1948 – 75 years ago
- There was a rush throughout Minnesota for marriage licenses after an announcement that married men would be deferred from the military draft.
- Mankato State Teachers College is remodeling its library to hold 70,000 volumes – twice the present capacity.
- The 1948 polio death toll in Minnesota is 15. The number of cases so far this year stands at 274.
1923 – 100 years ago
- All records for opening day at the Olmsted County Fair were broken when 5,252 people paid admission for the afternoon and evening activities and performances.
- It was announced by the good roads committee that funds are available to build a state highway from Lake City to Rochester on Trail 59.
- Threshing operations in the county are in full swing. The threshing outfits dot the land like ant hills. According to area farmers, the season’s barley crop is of excellent quality.
