Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1923: Opening day attendance record set for Olmsted County Fair

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Nearly all the brown trout in a 1.9-mile segment of West Indian Creek near Plainview were killed. An investigation will determine what chemical may have gotten into the stream.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Plainview Community Schools will begin the 1973-74 school year on August 27. School officials expect an enrollment of 1,170 students.
  • The Minnesota State High School League announced increased ticket prices for state tournaments. The student ticket will increase from $1 to $1.60. The adult ticket price will increase from $2.50 to $3.00.
  • With an estimated 10,000 elm trees, Duluth has confirmed its first case of Dutch elm disease.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • There was a rush throughout Minnesota for marriage licenses after an announcement that married men would be deferred from the military draft.
  • Mankato State Teachers College is remodeling its library to hold 70,000 volumes – twice the present capacity.
  • The 1948 polio death toll in Minnesota is 15. The number of cases so far this year stands at 274.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • All records for opening day at the Olmsted County Fair were broken when 5,252 people paid admission for the afternoon and evening activities and performances.
  • It was announced by the good roads committee that funds are available to build a state highway from Lake City to Rochester on Trail 59.
  • Threshing operations in the county are in full swing. The threshing outfits dot the land like ant hills. According to area farmers, the season’s barley crop is of excellent quality.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Gopher freshman quarterback Tony Dungy has potential
1d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stefan Vilcins
Community
Stefan Vilcins: A brief “chat” With AI: Always right, or just never wrong? 
2d ago
 · 
By  Stefan Vilcins
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


080423-Wasnt Me Bar
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
How do national artists headline concerts in a small Southeast Minnesota town?
2d ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Rochester city logo
Local
Search for new Rochester financial director adds up to specialized need
2h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Sixth Street bridge concept.jpg
Local
Rochester council approved $3.2 million contract for new Sixth Street bridge design
3h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester City Council
Local
7 things to know about Rochester's recommended $575.4 million city budget
6h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen