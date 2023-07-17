6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1923: Police Chief’s new Ford insured against theft and bootleggers

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Insured losses from storms that hit the state on March 29, May 15, and May 29 are estimated at $828 million. This is more than the past 31 years combined.
  • A monument to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King J. will be located on the mall in Washington D.C. under a measure signed by President Clinton.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners approved a club liquor license for the Rochester Golf and Country Club.
  • Marigold Dairies produces 12,000 plastic jugs daily for bottling milk at the Associated Milk Producers plant in Rochester.
  • A $787,500 grant to the Mayo Foundation for the Mayo Medical School was the largest single grant awarded by the Louis W. and Maud Hill Family Foundation in St. Paul.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Minnesota Nurses Association has proposed a six-part program to increase the number of nurses in the state and raise the economic standards of the profession.
  • The Rev. Billy Graham, president of the Northwestern schools, Minneapolis, was elected international vice president of the Youth for Christ organization.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Rochester city council requires that all proprietors of dance halls be of high moral character and operate their establishments in an orderly fashion, following all rules and regulations.
  • The Rochester Chief of Police has obtained a shiny new Ford Touring car, replacing the one stolen a few weeks ago. His new vehicle has a locking steering wheel and is insured against theft and bootleggers.
  • Examinations for those desiring to secure an embalmers license will be held at the Anatomy building on the University of Minnesota campus.
