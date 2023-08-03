Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1923: President Warren Harding dies

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Roscoe’s Root Beer & Ribs won first place in the Best Ribs category at the Seventh Annual Cub Foods Twin Cities Ribfest in Minneapolis.
  • There are now 12 Chinese restaurants in Rochester. In the past 10 years, the number has doubled.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Beer receipts were up 43% so far at the Olmsted County Fair. On the schedule today at the fair is a registered cat show in the Graham Arena with a variety of cats on display. People are saying the show will be “the cat’s meow.”
  • A rock fest, with music by Buffalo Creek from Minneapolis, is planned at the Lester Post farm near Zumbrota. Parking is $2.50, but beer is free.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Frank McNelly, Houston County farmer, will receive the W.G. Skelly Award for “superior achievement in agriculture.” McNelly’s 160-acre farm grew corn and oats and produced butterfat, pork, and eggs.
  • The navy is building sixteen new ships incorporating weapons and designs for a possible war in the near future.
  • The ageless Black pitcher Satchel Paige will make his first start for the Cleveland Indians. (Paige pitched seven innings and got the win.)

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The nation woke up to the shocking news that President Warren Harding had died the previous evening at 57 years of age. Calvin Coolidge was sworn in as the 30th president of the United States at 2:30 a.m. on August 3 by his father, a notary and justice of the peace. (President Harding and his wife Florence, who died the following year, are buried in the Harding Tomb in Marion, Ohio).
What To Read Next
2137230+bees.jpg
Minnesota
Applications open for Minnesota pollinator garden reimbursement
12h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Viking great Paul Krause inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
1d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Did you read the Post Bulletin this month?
1d ago
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


kasson-mantorville komets logo
Members Only
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville defensive end Easton Suess keeps family sports tradition alive with college commitment
4h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Biermann House Tour
Local
Rochester's Biermann House restoration begins
4h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Quality Kids Care Center
Local
Rochester day care center finds uncertainty as state pulls eligibility for child care assistance payments
6h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20230802_112704.jpg
Business
Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy paid $5 million to buy its school campus
8h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger