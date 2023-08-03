1923: President Warren Harding dies
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Roscoe’s Root Beer & Ribs won first place in the Best Ribs category at the Seventh Annual Cub Foods Twin Cities Ribfest in Minneapolis.
- There are now 12 Chinese restaurants in Rochester. In the past 10 years, the number has doubled.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Beer receipts were up 43% so far at the Olmsted County Fair. On the schedule today at the fair is a registered cat show in the Graham Arena with a variety of cats on display. People are saying the show will be “the cat’s meow.”
- A rock fest, with music by Buffalo Creek from Minneapolis, is planned at the Lester Post farm near Zumbrota. Parking is $2.50, but beer is free.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Frank McNelly, Houston County farmer, will receive the W.G. Skelly Award for “superior achievement in agriculture.” McNelly’s 160-acre farm grew corn and oats and produced butterfat, pork, and eggs.
- The navy is building sixteen new ships incorporating weapons and designs for a possible war in the near future.
- The ageless Black pitcher Satchel Paige will make his first start for the Cleveland Indians. (Paige pitched seven innings and got the win.)
1923 – 100 years ago
- The nation woke up to the shocking news that President Warren Harding had died the previous evening at 57 years of age. Calvin Coolidge was sworn in as the 30th president of the United States at 2:30 a.m. on August 3 by his father, a notary and justice of the peace. (President Harding and his wife Florence, who died the following year, are buried in the Harding Tomb in Marion, Ohio).
