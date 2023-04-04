1923: Rochester Fire Department saves another life
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Chatfield resident Dave Erickson is the author and illustrator of "Finding Grace," a newly published children's book.
- During the past 23 years, members of the environmental classes at Mayo and John Marshall high school have trekked to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area each spring.
1973 – 50 years ago
- In compliance with recent trends and court decisions, the Rochester School Board will open all its information and background-type sessions to the public.
- Dr. Hugh Butt, chairman of Mayo Clinic's division of gastroenterology and internal medicine, will be honored by the American College of Physicians (ACP0 when the college confers a mastership on him. The Masters of ACP are fellows of "high personal character and hold positions of honor and influence and are eminent in the medical practice of research."
1948 – 75 years ago
- Rochester will host the annual Southeast Minnesota district Black and White show. More than 100 Holsteins from Winona, Olmsted, Dodge, Goodhue and Wabasha, and Houston counties will be in the show in the Mayo Civic auditorium.
- George Mikan, Minneapolis Lakers center, who has broken every National Basketball league record worth breaking, has been voted the league's Most Valuable Player.
- Janice Jacobs of Austin won the all-around championship of the Northwest marble tournament. Janice won the girls' 10-11 age group title and then beat John Wangen of Austin, the boys' 10-11 winner.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester Fire Department saved another life today. A big Angora cat belonging to Al Markham on Third Ave. SW was rescued via a ladder high on top of a telephone pole before a mob of spectators. After the problematic rescue, as the feline did not want to let go of the pole, she received a saucer of milk.
- Disciples of the great outdoors gathered in Duluth to protest federal action, which would put a road through Superior National Forest, one of the few remaining wildernesses in America.
