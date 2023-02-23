99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
1923: Rochester Junior College students receive a talk on etiquette

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 23, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Gasoline prices fell to an average of $1.12 per gallon. Overall, gas prices have declined 20 cents since August.
  • Lin Gentling was given the Dwight Pierson Award by the Rochester Track Club. The award is given for lifetime service and achievement.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The new Chevelle Malibu hardtop coupe is on sale at Clements Chevrolet for $2,995.
  • Noon lunch of a hamburger with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and French fries is $1.40 at Mr. Steak across from Hillcrest Shopping Center.
  • New Eagle scouts from Troop 301 of Folwell school are John Kyle, Bruce Jeska, David Kimmel, and Thomas Kimmel.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Lorraine Abbott, a St. Charles Peppers 4-H club member, won the 4-H Radio Speaking contest in Rochester. Miss Abbott was awarded $20 for her first-place finish.
  • Four hundred Soo Line passengers en route from Winnipeg to Minneapolis aboard the Winnipegger became snowbound around 1:00 a.m. in Mahnomen, 251 miles north of the Twin Cities. The train could not get through 10-foot snow drifts. Snowplows eventually freed the train in the afternoon.
  • Expansion of the Whitewater game refuge and public hunting grounds from the present 13,000 acres to 50,000 acres has been approved by the state division of game and fish.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A two-day winter carnival will kick off in Rochester. Features include the performance of the Elks’ Drum Corps and numerous events and competitions on the municipal ice rink.
  • Students at the Rochester Junior College received a talk on the value in life of proper etiquette. Topics of neatness, manners, courtesy, and adaptability were discussed.
