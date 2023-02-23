1923: Rochester Junior College students receive a talk on etiquette
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Gasoline prices fell to an average of $1.12 per gallon. Overall, gas prices have declined 20 cents since August.
- Lin Gentling was given the Dwight Pierson Award by the Rochester Track Club. The award is given for lifetime service and achievement.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The new Chevelle Malibu hardtop coupe is on sale at Clements Chevrolet for $2,995.
- Noon lunch of a hamburger with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and French fries is $1.40 at Mr. Steak across from Hillcrest Shopping Center.
- New Eagle scouts from Troop 301 of Folwell school are John Kyle, Bruce Jeska, David Kimmel, and Thomas Kimmel.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Lorraine Abbott, a St. Charles Peppers 4-H club member, won the 4-H Radio Speaking contest in Rochester. Miss Abbott was awarded $20 for her first-place finish.
- Four hundred Soo Line passengers en route from Winnipeg to Minneapolis aboard the Winnipegger became snowbound around 1:00 a.m. in Mahnomen, 251 miles north of the Twin Cities. The train could not get through 10-foot snow drifts. Snowplows eventually freed the train in the afternoon.
- Expansion of the Whitewater game refuge and public hunting grounds from the present 13,000 acres to 50,000 acres has been approved by the state division of game and fish.
1923 – 100 years ago
- A two-day winter carnival will kick off in Rochester. Features include the performance of the Elks’ Drum Corps and numerous events and competitions on the municipal ice rink.
- Students at the Rochester Junior College received a talk on the value in life of proper etiquette. Topics of neatness, manners, courtesy, and adaptability were discussed.
