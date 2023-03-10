99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1923: Special train to be run for a basketball game

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
March 10, 2023 04:59 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Rochester John Marshall girls basketball team defeated No. 4-ranked Woodbury in a Class AAAA state tournament quarterfinals game played at Rochester’s Mayo Civic Arena. JM will take on No. 3-ranked Bloomington Jefferson in the semi-finals at Williams Arena.
Also Read

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Egg prices have continued to rise in the past weeks. One customer reported that large eggs have gone from 45 cents a dozen to 57 cents a dozen.
  • The attendance at a Minnesota Republican $100-a-plate fundraiser was put at more than 3,400 people. The chief speaker was Republican National Chairman George H. W. Bush.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • By a 31-vote margin, the city of Northfield has voted 1,049 to 1,015 to approve the sale of liquor.
  • The bitterest cold recorded this late in the season engulfed the northern tier of the United States. Temperatures recorded include 37 below in Bemidji, 33 below in International Falls, and 11 below in Rochester.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • People jammed every available seat at the Metropolitan theatre to hear Julius Reiter, candidate for mayor, speak.
  • A formal dedication of the new Lewiston creamery was held. A delicious chicken dinner was served at noon.
  • Plans are underway for a special train from Winona to Rochester for the Winona fans to see the big game with Rochester High next week. (Rochester would win 27-24 in a wildly exciting high school basketball game before a packed house.)
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Sheila Kiscaden named one of the legislators of the year
March 09, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Gale Sayers speaks at Mayo cancer event
March 08, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Lucy Kurup.png
Community
Lucy Kurup: How to be a college graduate ... while still in high school
March 07, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Lucy Kurup
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Patricia McCallum Photographer taking pictures of her new husband Michael York outside Kensington Register Office
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
Michael York: 'I have not lost anything. In fact, I think I’ve gained'
March 09, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Zachary Koetz
Local
Plainview man sentenced to 30 days in jail for stealing from father
March 09, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Prep
Stewartville girls basketball having special, spectacular season under head coach Liffrig
March 09, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
030823.N.RPB.ColorectalCancer black bg.png
Health
What you should know about rising rates of colorectal cancer in young adults: A Mayo Clinic doctor explains
March 10, 2023 05:42 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden