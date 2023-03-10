1923: Special train to be run for a basketball game
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester John Marshall girls basketball team defeated No. 4-ranked Woodbury in a Class AAAA state tournament quarterfinals game played at Rochester’s Mayo Civic Arena. JM will take on No. 3-ranked Bloomington Jefferson in the semi-finals at Williams Arena.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Egg prices have continued to rise in the past weeks. One customer reported that large eggs have gone from 45 cents a dozen to 57 cents a dozen.
- The attendance at a Minnesota Republican $100-a-plate fundraiser was put at more than 3,400 people. The chief speaker was Republican National Chairman George H. W. Bush.
1948 – 75 years ago
- By a 31-vote margin, the city of Northfield has voted 1,049 to 1,015 to approve the sale of liquor.
- The bitterest cold recorded this late in the season engulfed the northern tier of the United States. Temperatures recorded include 37 below in Bemidji, 33 below in International Falls, and 11 below in Rochester.
1923 – 100 years ago
- People jammed every available seat at the Metropolitan theatre to hear Julius Reiter, candidate for mayor, speak.
- A formal dedication of the new Lewiston creamery was held. A delicious chicken dinner was served at noon.
- Plans are underway for a special train from Winona to Rochester for the Winona fans to see the big game with Rochester High next week. (Rochester would win 27-24 in a wildly exciting high school basketball game before a packed house.)
