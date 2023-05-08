99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1923: Spectacular fire at Dr. C. H. Mayo's farm

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The nation’s unemployment rate fell to a 28-year low of 4.3 percent in April. The economy is booming, and it is an excellent year to graduate from college, as employers expect a 27.5 percent increase in job openings.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • The military’s highest-ranking woman says she sees no reason Navy enlisted men and women should not be able to work side-by-side on the same ship.
  • About 400 people turned out at the open house for Grand Meadow’s new $45,000 medical clinic.
  • Peggy Ann Petit, of Plainview, was crowned Rochester Teen Queen by the Rochester Hairdressers Association at a pageant at the Kahler Hotel.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • No official celebrations were reported in the United States on today’s third anniversary of the victory in Europe by the Allied Forces in 1945.
  • The Rev. Philip F. McNairy told 200 delegates at the Episcopal Youth Convention that the world needs a flesh and blood Superman to battle selfishness, suspicion, and hate.
  • A Senate committee voted 7 to 5 to defer action in Hawaii’s application for statehood.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Fifty-two candidates, the largest class in the history of Calvary Episcopal Church, were presented during the confirmation service.
  • The large research station and animal experimentation laboratory, together with adjunct buildings on the Dr. C. H. Mayo farm, were destroyed by fire. The office and auto garage with a new Buick in it was destroyed. Damage is estimated at $150,000. The origin of the fire is unknown, and rebuilding will begin immediately.
What To Read Next
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
May 07, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Top record album is 'Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree'
May 06, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Hardee’s to take over Sandy’s Drive-In
May 05, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo Clinic
Health
Mayo Clinic threatens to kill billions in state investment, if two health care bills pass
May 05, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Firefighters ceremony 050723 17.JPG
Local
Rochester Firefighters honor fallen comrades Sunday
May 07, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
mug of Katherine Smither
Business
George Pottery’s foundation is family
May 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
120221-BAR-BUFFALO-9238.jpg
Local
Rochester council ready to revisit potential historic district incentives
May 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen