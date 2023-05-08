1923: Spectacular fire at Dr. C. H. Mayo's farm
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The nation’s unemployment rate fell to a 28-year low of 4.3 percent in April. The economy is booming, and it is an excellent year to graduate from college, as employers expect a 27.5 percent increase in job openings.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The military’s highest-ranking woman says she sees no reason Navy enlisted men and women should not be able to work side-by-side on the same ship.
- About 400 people turned out at the open house for Grand Meadow’s new $45,000 medical clinic.
- Peggy Ann Petit, of Plainview, was crowned Rochester Teen Queen by the Rochester Hairdressers Association at a pageant at the Kahler Hotel.
1948 – 75 years ago
- No official celebrations were reported in the United States on today’s third anniversary of the victory in Europe by the Allied Forces in 1945.
- The Rev. Philip F. McNairy told 200 delegates at the Episcopal Youth Convention that the world needs a flesh and blood Superman to battle selfishness, suspicion, and hate.
- A Senate committee voted 7 to 5 to defer action in Hawaii’s application for statehood.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Fifty-two candidates, the largest class in the history of Calvary Episcopal Church, were presented during the confirmation service.
- The large research station and animal experimentation laboratory, together with adjunct buildings on the Dr. C. H. Mayo farm, were destroyed by fire. The office and auto garage with a new Buick in it was destroyed. Damage is estimated at $150,000. The origin of the fire is unknown, and rebuilding will begin immediately.
ADVERTISEMENT