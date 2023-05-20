1923: 'Swede' Risberg to play semipro baseball with the Rochester team
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- A permanent display of works of art by Olmsted County high school students will be displayed in the skyway system between the First Street parking ramp and the Radisson Hotel. The new display is called "Art in the Sky."
- The Rochester Community & Technical College women's softball team won three of five games and finished fourth in the Minnesota Community College State Tournament held in Grand Rapids.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Fran Bradley, a Rochester IBM employee, became the 1973-74 Minnesota Jaycees president on the first ballot.
- Preston captured the Maple Leaf Conference track crown. The Bluejays won two of three relays and got a triple victory performance by Ben Sikkink. Sikkink won the 100, 200, and 440-yard dashes.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Mary Satterlee has been named valedictorian and Marilyn Schwager salutatorian for the 1948 graduating class of Lewiston High School.
- The Reid-Murdoch & Company food canning plant has been sold to Libby, McNeil & Libby. The Rochester plant is one of the Midwest's largest corn and pea canneries.
1923 – 100 years ago
- In addition to 300 acres of sweet corn and several hundred acres of cabbage and onions, more than 300 acres of peas have also been planted by farmers around Plainview. The Plainview canning factory has been enlarged and will operate on a bigger scale.
- "Swede" Risberg, former shortstop of the Chicago White Sox, has been signed to play for the Rochester semipro team, according to Claude McQuillan, manager of the Rochester ballclub. (Charles "Swede" Risberg was banned for life by Major League Baseball after his involvement in the Black Sox scandal to lose the 1919 World Series.)
