1923: Tall Swedes needed to husk corn

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Christian Schaeffer Academy will break ground on a $2 million building near Century High on Viola Road. The school has grown to 213 students.
  • A record 436 runners competed in the recent 14th annual Holiday Inn Half-Marathon.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • According to coach Cy Champa, the Rochester Community College football team will be big, quick, and experienced this season. Some players returning for a second year include Kerry Linbo, Luther Ulrich, Mark Patterson, “Mike” Svendsen, Billy Canfield, and Dennis Mertz.
  • The Lyndon B. Johnson commemorative U.S. Postal Service First Day of Issue stamp was August 27, 1973.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Students at Macalester College in St. Paul have entered the comic book controversy. A group of 40 sociology students are studying 100 comic books. Preliminary results show that comic books create racial prejudice, fascistic ideas, and contempt for law and order.
  • Beatrice Fehlhafer of Eyota and Ruth Reinke of Rochester, 4-H “near-winners” from Olmsted County, were sponsored for a trip to the state fair as guests of the Rochester Junior Chamber of Commerce.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Delegates of the Fire Marshals’ Association of North America will be guests on a river cruise on the yacht owned by Dr. William Mayo of Rochester through the courtesy of the Rochester Fire Department.
  • The Walters Style Shop will open for business. The store will feature a first-grade class of merchandise. The firm has a splendid location in a part of the Orr jewelry store.
  • Some area corn is 12 feet in height. The ears are growing in pairs nine feet in the air. Unless some very tall Swedes are found, the huskers may have to use stepladders.
