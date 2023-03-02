99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1923: The charge of the Lewiston snow shovel brigade

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
March 02, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Class AA state boys’ high school hockey tournament is a sellout; however, any returned tickets will be sold at the St. Paul RiverCentre ticket window before each session. The adult ticket price for all games is $55.
  • The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department took over law enforcement duties in Kenyon. The city’s two full-time officers are now Goodhue County sheriff deputies.
Also Read
0-3 (7).jpg
Community
The Hitchhiker and the Twist bring a change to the dance floor
The 1960s saw a change in how teens danced. Out were the waltz, and in were the latest fad dances.
March 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Kathleen Krull
Community
It's difficult to navigate the Rochester housing market. It's even harder if you're a felon
Kathleen Krull estimates she's called around 100 property managers, landlords and other resources trying to get help. She was able to secure housing through her own grit, but barriers remain high.
February 28, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
The Buffalo wings at McMurphy's? The au gratin potatoes at Michael's?
Columnist Steve Lange looks back at five favorite restaurant meals from long-gone Rochester restaurants.
February 28, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Lyle’s Kevin Wilder, the top scorer in the Centennial Conference with 19.2 points per game average, was named to the All-Centennial Conference basketball team.
  • According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, today is the last day to put on your 1973 license tabs to avoid being ticketed. The cost for this violation is $15.00.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • George Mikan, the six-foot, ten-inch All-American center and star for the Minneapolis Lakers, will be in Winona on March 11 with the team for an exhibition game at the Senior High school auditorium.
  • Nearly 50,000 Minnesota 4-H club youths began observation of National 4-H week with exhibits and events aimed at attracting more rural youth to the organization.

1923 – 100 years ago

ADVERTISEMENT

  • The school classes of St. Charles will be moving into temporary classrooms throughout the community so that the work of razing the old structure now in use. The present school, a landmark for 50 years, will give way to the new modern building that should be ready for occupancy sometime next fall.
  • Led by Mayor F. W. Zander, the Lewiston snow shovel brigade advanced upon snow drifts east of town. In short order, the enemy was conquered, and the roads were open to traffic. The weapons of choice were No. 12 scoop shovels.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: New drug insulin being used with success
March 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Anje Gasner.png
Community
Anje Gasner: The daily routine? It could be a masterpiece
February 28, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Anje Gasner
Amara Mozammel.png
Community
Amara Mozammel: Seeing clear-cut forests opened my eyes to nature's fragility
February 28, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Amara Mozammel
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Team Tika Survivor
Arts and Entertainment
Mayo High School graduate Sarah Wade joins Tribe Tika on 'Survivor' premiere
March 01, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
030123.WALOCK.jpg
Prep
Hats off to Northfield! Raiders roll to second section championship in program history
March 01, 2023 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Teams run on the beach
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: 'Survivor' kicks off with 3 Minnesotans in season 44 premiere
March 01, 2023 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Mayo, John Marshall in a Section 1AAAA girls basketball quarterfinal game
Prep
Photos: Mayo, John Marshall Section 1AAAA girls basketball quarterfinal on March 1, 2023
March 01, 2023 08:24 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott