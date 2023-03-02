1923: The charge of the Lewiston snow shovel brigade
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Class AA state boys’ high school hockey tournament is a sellout; however, any returned tickets will be sold at the St. Paul RiverCentre ticket window before each session. The adult ticket price for all games is $55.
- The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department took over law enforcement duties in Kenyon. The city’s two full-time officers are now Goodhue County sheriff deputies.
The 1960s saw a change in how teens danced. Out were the waltz, and in were the latest fad dances.
Kathleen Krull estimates she's called around 100 property managers, landlords and other resources trying to get help. She was able to secure housing through her own grit, but barriers remain high.
Columnist Steve Lange looks back at five favorite restaurant meals from long-gone Rochester restaurants.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Lyle’s Kevin Wilder, the top scorer in the Centennial Conference with 19.2 points per game average, was named to the All-Centennial Conference basketball team.
- According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, today is the last day to put on your 1973 license tabs to avoid being ticketed. The cost for this violation is $15.00.
1948 – 75 years ago
- George Mikan, the six-foot, ten-inch All-American center and star for the Minneapolis Lakers, will be in Winona on March 11 with the team for an exhibition game at the Senior High school auditorium.
- Nearly 50,000 Minnesota 4-H club youths began observation of National 4-H week with exhibits and events aimed at attracting more rural youth to the organization.
1923 – 100 years ago
ADVERTISEMENT
- The school classes of St. Charles will be moving into temporary classrooms throughout the community so that the work of razing the old structure now in use. The present school, a landmark for 50 years, will give way to the new modern building that should be ready for occupancy sometime next fall.
- Led by Mayor F. W. Zander, the Lewiston snow shovel brigade advanced upon snow drifts east of town. In short order, the enemy was conquered, and the roads were open to traffic. The weapons of choice were No. 12 scoop shovels.
ADVERTISEMENT