1923: The coldest day on record for March 28

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • A Civilian Conservation Corps Recognition Day will be held in Minnesota 65 years after President Franklin Roosevelt signed legislation establishing the corps.
  • The fifth annual Life Investors Southern Minnesota Football Clinic will be held in Rochester’s Holiday Inn South. Clinic speakers include Dean Krambeer of Pine Island and Ken Jacobson of Chatfield.
Also Read

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester’s two public golf courses, Soldiers Field and Eastwood, will open this week. An adult single-season pass for the public courses is $52.00. The Rochester Golf and Country Club will also open this week.
  • Other nations are beginning to join the United States, requiring health warnings for all tobacco products.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • A municipal “information please” program to answer questions about city government will be held in Minneapolis mayor Hubert Humphrey’s office this Saturday. Anyone with questions about city affairs or complaints about how the city is run is invited.
  • At area sports stores, a set of Wright & Ditson irons are $4.95 for a set of irons and $7.95 for a set of woods.
  • At Sears Roebuck and Co., a 3 ½ H.P. Elgin outboard motor sells for $88.50. Available terms are $8.50 down and $8.00 a month.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The coldest weather on record for Minnesota on March 28 was reported. It was two-tenths of a degree above zero, the coldest night on record since the weather bureau was established in 1871.
  • Verna Busch, one of the nurses at the Granite Falls tuberculosis sanitarium, is visiting Rochester. Busch is a graduate of the Rochester State Hospital and was formerly in charge of the Oronoco sanitorium. (The Riverside Sanatorium, on the banks of the Minnesota River on the outskirts of Granite Falls, cared for tuberculosis patients from 1917 through 1962.)
