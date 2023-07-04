Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1923: The future of Rochester Junior College is bright

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • An estimated 40,000 viewers will set up lawn chairs around Silver Lake in Rochester for the July 4th fireworks display.
  • The Harmony-Preston Trail and the Cannon Valley Trail will open back up for bicyclists after storms closed the trails for a week.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • A new law now makes it a gross misdemeanor for anyone tampering with the actual mileage on vehicle odometers.
  • Rochester school administrators will receive a 4.45% salary increase for 1973-1974. The principals for Mayo, John Marshall, and Central Junior High will now receive $2,216 monthly.
  • The annual maintenance of the Mayo Clinic’s Plummer building is underway. A crew is tuckpointing and specialized work on the intricate terra-cotta masonry on the structure.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Sunbeam Bread ran this message in the newspaper – July 4, 1948 – another Independence Day – and we join with all of America in saluting the founders of this great and free nation. We also salute the veterans of all wars – the men and women who fought and served so bravely to preserve the precious independence which we enjoy in America today.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • At a meeting, the ministers of Rochester decided to pledge their support to the Women’s clubs in their campaign against the raffling of cars.
  • Last year the enrollment of Rochester Junior College was eighty-eight, and the coming season looks like an enrollment of over one hundred students. Rochester Junior College has the promise of a bright future.
  • The local post of the American Legion did itself proud in carrying out plans for one of the most enjoyable celebrations of the national holiday ever held in Rochester.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: High cost of living to be a campaign issue
July 03, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
July 02, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dante Perez, 6, of Willmar takes a bite out of a corn dog while attending the Kandiyohi County Fair on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Community
Summer in Minnesota also means it's county fair season
July 01, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Red Wing map.png
Local
3 men missing after going in the Mississippi River near Red Wing
July 03, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
061522.PIZM.LARSON.jpg
Sports
'Golf is pretty crazy sometimes': Pine Island's Larson qualifies for PGA Tour's John Deere Classic
July 03, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
063023-Matt Jensen Portrait
Local
Rochester Chess Club hosts two-day tournament this weekend
July 03, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Wrong-Reasons.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Head to Pop's Art Theater for 'Wrong Reasons'
July 03, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed