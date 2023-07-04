1923: The future of Rochester Junior College is bright
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- An estimated 40,000 viewers will set up lawn chairs around Silver Lake in Rochester for the July 4th fireworks display.
- The Harmony-Preston Trail and the Cannon Valley Trail will open back up for bicyclists after storms closed the trails for a week.
1973 – 50 years ago
- A new law now makes it a gross misdemeanor for anyone tampering with the actual mileage on vehicle odometers.
- Rochester school administrators will receive a 4.45% salary increase for 1973-1974. The principals for Mayo, John Marshall, and Central Junior High will now receive $2,216 monthly.
- The annual maintenance of the Mayo Clinic’s Plummer building is underway. A crew is tuckpointing and specialized work on the intricate terra-cotta masonry on the structure.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Sunbeam Bread ran this message in the newspaper – July 4, 1948 – another Independence Day – and we join with all of America in saluting the founders of this great and free nation. We also salute the veterans of all wars – the men and women who fought and served so bravely to preserve the precious independence which we enjoy in America today.
1923 – 100 years ago
- At a meeting, the ministers of Rochester decided to pledge their support to the Women’s clubs in their campaign against the raffling of cars.
- Last year the enrollment of Rochester Junior College was eighty-eight, and the coming season looks like an enrollment of over one hundred students. Rochester Junior College has the promise of a bright future.
- The local post of the American Legion did itself proud in carrying out plans for one of the most enjoyable celebrations of the national holiday ever held in Rochester.
