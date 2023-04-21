1923: The Kahler in Rochester averages 1,050 guests a day
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- A veteran’s group has raised $400,000 to build a memorial at Soldiers Field. This amount is two-thirds of the memorial group’s goal of $600,000.
- In light of news concerning more violence among young people, a new survey shows prime-time television shows are becoming more violent.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The University of Minnesota Gophers beat Michigan 6-2 in Big Ten baseball play behind the hitting of Dave Winfield. Winfield scored three runs and hit a 370-foot home run with a man on in the first inning.
- Ross Evjen, a Mayo High School senior, has been appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The U.S. battleship Texas has become a shrine in honor of Texans who have served in the nation’s armed forces. The ship, the veteran of two wars, has been decommissioned by the navy and presented to the state. (75 years later, the battleship remains a museum ship in Galveston Historic Seaport.)
- The two highest-ranking students at Peterson High School are Beverly Lee, named valedictorian, and Evelyn Legwold, salutatorian. Both have been significantly involved in school extracurricular activities.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Kahler Corporation announced that in 1922 they had an average of 1,050 guests a day and 383,250 for the year. Currently, Kahler has 1,000 employees.
- This is the last evening the Lawler theatre will show the popular film, “Sherlock Homes,” starring John Barrymore.
- While responding to an alarm, one of the Rochester Fire Department’s trucks collided with an automobile. There were no injuries, and after the car was pushed to the side, the truck continued to the fire. Fire Chief Cudmore reminded citizens that emergency vehicles have the right of way while responding to a fire or other emergencies.
