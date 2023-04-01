1923: The “milk cure” being used
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Minnesota Twins will open the new baseball season with their opener in Toronto. Twins righthander Bob Tewksbury will face Toronto righthander Roger Clemens (The Twins would lose 3-2).
1973 – 50 years ago
- 18-year-old Chris Evert, now a professional, won the $8,000 first prize in the Lady Gotham Classic tennis tournament in New York.
- Dorothy Bradshaw of Pine Island took first in the professional division at the Apache Mall annual cake decorating show.
- Mayo Clinic today confirmed that it is seeking designation and federal funding to become one of the proposed Comprehensive Cancer Centers (CCC) in the United States.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Twenty thousand farms in 12 counties will benefit from a new farm power plant in Anoka County. The plant will replace 15 diesel-generating units. Construction will take 30 months.
- Over 200 attended the Toastmaster speech contest in the north hall of the Mayo auditorium. Toastmaster members from all over Minnesota attended.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Treating diseases such as high blood pressure, kidney and heart disorders, nervous trouble, and tuberculosis solely by rest and the ingestion of milk is being used at Rochester by Dr. J. Crewe. Dr. Crewe indicated that milk can furnish certain substances to the body which are deficient in the modern methods of living.
- “The school should be made to fit the student, not the student to the school,” said Superintendent of Schools Frank Ballou of Washington D.C.
- The members of the Rochester Fire Department held a Saturday evening dinner at the Central fire station. The main course was a 21-pound ham sent to the fire boys from a satisfied customer.
