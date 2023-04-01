99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1923: The “milk cure” being used

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Minnesota Twins will open the new baseball season with their opener in Toronto. Twins righthander Bob Tewksbury will face Toronto righthander Roger Clemens (The Twins would lose 3-2).
ALSO READ

1973 – 50 years ago

  • 18-year-old Chris Evert, now a professional, won the $8,000 first prize in the Lady Gotham Classic tennis tournament in New York.
  • Dorothy Bradshaw of Pine Island took first in the professional division at the Apache Mall annual cake decorating show.
  • Mayo Clinic today confirmed that it is seeking designation and federal funding to become one of the proposed Comprehensive Cancer Centers (CCC) in the United States.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Twenty thousand farms in 12 counties will benefit from a new farm power plant in Anoka County. The plant will replace 15 diesel-generating units. Construction will take 30 months.
  • Over 200 attended the Toastmaster speech contest in the north hall of the Mayo auditorium. Toastmaster members from all over Minnesota attended.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Treating diseases such as high blood pressure, kidney and heart disorders, nervous trouble, and tuberculosis solely by rest and the ingestion of milk is being used at Rochester by Dr. J. Crewe. Dr. Crewe indicated that milk can furnish certain substances to the body which are deficient in the modern methods of living.
  • “The school should be made to fit the student, not the student to the school,” said Superintendent of Schools Frank Ballou of Washington D.C.
  • The members of the Rochester Fire Department held a Saturday evening dinner at the Central fire station. The main course was a 21-pound ham sent to the fire boys from a satisfied customer.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: New junior college athletic conference formed
March 31, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: All-Root River Conference basketball team named
March 30, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Tornados slam southern Minnesota
March 29, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Wold pollinator 04.JPG
Health
How to tackle seasonal allergies, a telltale sign of spring
March 31, 2023 02:47 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Chatfield, Cannon Falls Section 1AA softball championship
Prep
15 southeastern Minnesota softball players to watch in the 2023 season
March 31, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Ricardo Salvador Sosa Reyes
Local
Man will avoid prison after police found 5,000 pieces of suspected child sexual abuse material on his devices
March 31, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Byron Wrestling
Prep
'Never crossed my mind': Byron's Rachel Fode commits to Wartburg College to continue wrestling
March 31, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten