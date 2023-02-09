1923: Three downtown Austin businesses lost to fire
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Famous Dave’s opens its new Rochester restaurant at 431 16th Ave. N.W. Famous Dave’s features slow-smoked spareribs and Texas beef brisket.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Minnesota Senate subcommittee on highways has scheduled two hearings for proponents and opponents of studded tires.
- Taxpayers of Olmsted County will pay an average of one-fifth as much in 1973 personal property taxes as they paid last year.
- The Minnesota legislature has ratified the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) of the U.S. Constitution. Minnesota and Oregon became the 25th and 26th states to ratify the amendment.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A cold front has moved into the area, and a low temperature of 14 below zero was registered today. Minnesota Gov. Luther Youngdahl canceled his ice fishing plans today on Lake Waconia due to the cold.
- R. E. Farrell was appointed acting superintendent of the state training school for boys at Red Wing. Farrell, a World War II veteran, is a member of the Red Wing American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
- Walt Disney announced that Disney would begin illustrating American folklore in films starting with Pecos Bill and Johnny Appleseed. (The film, “Melody Time,” was released in May 1948.)
1923 – 100 years ago
- Fire threatened the entire Austin business district. Fire loss is estimated at $150,000. Three large store buildings were gutted, and every available piece of firefighting equipment was used.
- Federal authorities swooped down on several farmers in the Austin area and found moonshine and stills. The stills were destroyed, and two farmers were fined $100.
- A wanderer without a country, home, family, or even a past was brought to the Mayo Clinic for examination by the Sheriff of Perkins County, South Dakota. Mayo physicians praised the sheriff for caring for the man who had lost his memory.
