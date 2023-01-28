1923: Waseca High School burns to the ground
1998 – 25 years ago
- The third Vikings Artic Blast rally will be held in northern Minnesota to benefit the Vikings Children Fund. Former Vikings coach Bud Grant will ride in the event and serve as grand marshal in the parade in Hoyt Lakes.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Ann Ellinghuysen has been named the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution award at Lewiston High School.
- The ninth annual Winona Ice Gymkhana will be held on Lake Winona. The event, a time trial for all types of four-wheel vehicles, is open to all amateur auto racing enthusiasts.
- The Minnesota Twins lost money in the past fiscal year as attendance and revenue declined. Total salaries for the team in 1972 were $1,048,000.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Orville Wright, 76-year-old co-inventor of the airplane, was reported “resting easily” in the hospital after suffering a heart attack. (Orville died on January 30, 1948, and his brother Wilbur died of typhoid fever on May 30, 1912.)
- Gov. Luther Youngdahl issued a proclamation designating February 4 as National Social Hygiene Day.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Waseca Central High School burned to the ground, with the loss estimated at $100,000. When the fire department arrived, the building was a mass of flames.
- The first indoor winter carnival given under the auspices of Company C will open in the Rochester armory. A planned gala event includes entertainment, exhibitions, booths, and dancing.
- Republican club women in Rochester will attend a statewide meeting of G.O.P. women at the Red Elephant Tea Shop in Minneapolis.
- Dorothy Ballou of Rochester was among six University of Minnesota women initiated into the Delta Gamma sorority.
