99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1923: Youngsters are given a stern lecture by the judge after a joy ride

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Gustavus Adolphus College, many of its buildings damaged by the March 29 tornados, will re-open on April 19.
  • Jesus Travis is the only Rochester boxer competing in the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves tournament in the Twin Cities.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • U.S. District Judge Miles Lord said in an opinion that further logging in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area may be prohibited or restricted to non-virgin forests.
  • Rene Linbo, of rural Sargeant, was crowned the Mower County Dairy Princess. Miss Linbo will promote dairy products and appear in parades during her reign.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • A resolution for a minimum pay of $3,400 yearly pay was adopted by the Minnesota State Federal of Teachers. A resolution was also passed that married teachers be given equal consideration concerning salary, tenure, and working conditions.
  • A reunion of 35 fliers who were the first to bomb Tokyo, Japan, gathered in Minneapolis with their leader Gen. James Doolittle. The occasion was the sixth anniversary of the famous “30 seconds over Tokyo” raid.
  • Estelle Rengo, a 12-year-old from Moose Lake, Minn., won the Minneapolis Tribune’s annual spelling bee. A total of 93 school champions competed.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Rochester Chief of Police appealed for the cooperation of parents of children under the age of 16 to enforce the curfew ordinance.
  • At a banquet of the Y.M.C.A., the General Secretary of the St. Paul Y.M.C.A. told the group, “There is a need in Rochester for a few men who believe in the gospel of God and who have grit.”
  • Several youngsters were hauled in before Judge Vernon Gates because they took a joy ride in a vehicle that did not belong to them. The boys were given a stern lecture by the judge and then released.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: Atomic controls needed to prevent nuclear war
April 17, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
April 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Patients moved just in time
April 15, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester wastewater treatment plant.jpg
Local
7 things to know about Rochester's water reclamation plant upgrade
April 17, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
College
Eli, Noah King make up their basketball minds: Eli to North Dakota, Noah to Upper Iowa
April 17, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Century/John Marshall, Mayo boys lacrosse
Prep
Rochester lacrosse previews: Century girls, Mayo boys expecting big things
April 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
173b01136dd8b55ac438261af6b2bf08.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
On the record: Record show, comedy and local news trivia coming up
April 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed