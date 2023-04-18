1923: Youngsters are given a stern lecture by the judge after a joy ride
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Gustavus Adolphus College, many of its buildings damaged by the March 29 tornados, will re-open on April 19.
- Jesus Travis is the only Rochester boxer competing in the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves tournament in the Twin Cities.
1973 – 50 years ago
- U.S. District Judge Miles Lord said in an opinion that further logging in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area may be prohibited or restricted to non-virgin forests.
- Rene Linbo, of rural Sargeant, was crowned the Mower County Dairy Princess. Miss Linbo will promote dairy products and appear in parades during her reign.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A resolution for a minimum pay of $3,400 yearly pay was adopted by the Minnesota State Federal of Teachers. A resolution was also passed that married teachers be given equal consideration concerning salary, tenure, and working conditions.
- A reunion of 35 fliers who were the first to bomb Tokyo, Japan, gathered in Minneapolis with their leader Gen. James Doolittle. The occasion was the sixth anniversary of the famous “30 seconds over Tokyo” raid.
- Estelle Rengo, a 12-year-old from Moose Lake, Minn., won the Minneapolis Tribune’s annual spelling bee. A total of 93 school champions competed.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Rochester Chief of Police appealed for the cooperation of parents of children under the age of 16 to enforce the curfew ordinance.
- At a banquet of the Y.M.C.A., the General Secretary of the St. Paul Y.M.C.A. told the group, “There is a need in Rochester for a few men who believe in the gospel of God and who have grit.”
- Several youngsters were hauled in before Judge Vernon Gates because they took a joy ride in a vehicle that did not belong to them. The boys were given a stern lecture by the judge and then released.
