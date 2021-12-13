1946: Army will allow G.I.s to marry German women
1996 – 25 years ago
- The Minnesota State High School League has approved an extension of the contract to conduct the state girls' softball tournament at Caswell Park in North Mankato through the year 2000.
- A new cafeteria for visitors at Saint Marys Hospital will be open by March 1997. The 4,200square-foot cafeteria, costing more than $1 million, will replace the existing coffee shop.
1971 – 50 years ago
- Swimming, tap and ballet lessons will be offered by the Rochester Park and Recreation Department.
- The proposed nature center for Quarry Hill Park will become a reality by the next school year. The downtown Kiwanis Club announced that they have collected $32,000 for the project.
1946 – 75 years ago
- A burglar, probably preparing for the long-predicted cold snap, broke into a coal shed and got away with 300 pounds of coke. (Coke burns hotter and cleaner than regular coal).
- The Army announced that it is lifting the ban against the marriage of American soldiers and German women. The one restriction is that weddings cannot occur until just before the American soldier is shipped home.
1921 – 100 years ago
- Christmas mail has already begun to pour into the post office. Rochester Postmaster Williams stated that an extra force of clerks will be hired to keep the mail moving.
- Dr. William J. Mayo is expected to return to Rochester this evening after attending a meeting of the regents of the University of Minnesota.
- The League of Women Voters will present Emily Hartwell in a lecture on China. Hartwell, who has been in China for the last 20 years, started a girls’ school in China and founded a Christian orphanage.
