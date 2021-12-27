SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1946: Bing Crosby voted No. 1 box office star

Highlights of events in 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
December 27, 2021 12:27 AM
1996 – 25 years ago

  •  The ninth annual Rotary/First Bank Holiday Classic Basketball tournament and the Kiwanis-Norwest Bank’s fourth annual Rochester Hockey Festival are underway. Tourism officials estimate the two tournaments will have an economic impact of more than $200,000, thanks to hundreds of out-of-town visitors.

1971 – 50 years ago

  • All but two of 11 Rochester merchants surveyed agreed that artificial Christmas tree sales are soaring, paralleling the national trend.
  • A protest against the war in Southeast Asia drew a crowd of 250 people in St. Paul, who laid down on the steps of the state Capitol.

1946 – 75 years ago

  • The Stanford University basketball team, on a trip through Minnesota, defeated Carleton College of Northfield 55-41 in a game played in Rochester. Stanford will now travel to Minneapolis to play Hamline this evening.
  • Bing Crosby has been voted the No. 1 box office attraction for the third year in a row. Other names included Ingrid Bergman, Gary Cooper, Bob Hope, Betty Grable and Roy Rogers.

1921 – 100 years ago

  • Wanted: U.S. government needs railway mail clerks. Pay is $144 to $192 monthly.
  • For rent: Modern, warm, comfortable, furnished rooms — $12 a month. 313 Fourth Ave. NW.
  • For sale: Lots for sale — $200 and up. Two houses also for sale – may take auto as part of a deal.
