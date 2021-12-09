1946: Goose Tatum leads Globe Trotters to win
Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
1996 — 25 years ago
- For the third year, tours will be offered at Mystery Cave over the holidays. The cave is in Forestville State Park, south of Wykoff.
- The Big Ten men’s basketball teams will begin playing in a postseason conference tournament in March 1998. The winner gets an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
1971 — 50 years ago
- Hickory Hall, one of the four “little red schoolhouses” owned by the Rochester School District was sold. The two-room concrete structure sold for $34,650.
- The Minnesota Twins announced an increase in ticket prices. The new price for box seats is $4, but general admission tickets will continue to be $1.50.
- Sen. Walter Mondale plans to visit Rochester to tour the Awareness House of RADAR – Rochester Area Drug Abuse Response.
1946 — 75 years ago
- Rumor is that Prince Philip of Greece is expected to marry Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in what is considered to be the “royal romance” of the year. (They would marry on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey.)
- Today, St. Paul’s striking teachers started their third week on the picket line.
- Goose Tatum of the Harlem Globe Trotters put on a ball-handling clinic for 1,500 fans at Winona High School. The Trotters efficiently handled the local team of Minnesota Coaches 57-29.
1921 — 100 years ago
- The Rochester chapter of the Veterans of the Spanish American War held a meeting and elected Fred Goetting as Commander.
- W. W. Leighton, a well-known checker player, is in town and has arranged a checker tournament in the Martin Hotel. Many local checker sharks may enter the tourney, including some men from Kasson and St. Charles.
