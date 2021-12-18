1946: Harold Stassen enters 1948 Republican presidential race
1996 – 25 years ago
- Former Rochester John Marshall girls basketball star Angie Swenson put her name in the record books at South Dakota State University when she scored her 1,000th point in a win over Southwest State. Byron’s Tina Cordes is also starting at guard for SDSU, averaging 11.5 points per game.
1971 – 50 years ago
- Two area caddies were awarded Chick Evans scholarships to the University of Minnesota, covering tuition and housing. They are Thomas Manahan, Rochester Lourdes, who caddied at the Rochester Country Club, and Terry Lynner, Red Wing Central, who caddied at the Red Wing Country Club.
1946 – 75 years ago
- Harold Stassen of Minnesota formerly entered the 1948 contest for the Republican presidential nomination. (New York Gov. Thomas Dewey won the nomination. Stassen would unsuccessfully seek the Republican Party’s presidential nomination nine times).
- The founders’ committee for the University of Minnesota’s proposed Mayo Memorial Medical Center will meet in Minneapolis to consider expanded plans to give the U the world’s foremost medical facilities, a “living memorial” to Dr. William J. and Dr. Charles H. Mayo.
1921 – 100 years ago
- More than 60,000 Minnesota newspapers and periodicals are received, filed, and bound for preservation in the library of the Minnesota Historical Society in St. Paul. The Rochester Post and Record newspaper is included.
- Rochester has been selected as the headquarters for the 313th medical regiment in connection with plans for a huge national reserve army, including men from every state in the union.
- Dr. and Mrs. E. Starr Judd have returned from Pinehurst, N.C., where he presented a paper to the Southern Surgical Association.
