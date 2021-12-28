1946: KSTP Sunset Valley Barn Dance sold out
1996 – 25 years ago
- The government approved a plan to deliver crisp, movie-quality TV signals, CD-quality sounds, and sharper pictures in a format called high-definition.
- Mayo Foundation will give the United Way of Olmsted County $35,000 in 1997 for new projects to revitalize the neighborhood north of Saint Marys Hospital.
1971 – 50 years ago
- 1971 driver training cars with low mileage are for sale at Adamson ChryslerTown. A 1971 Fury III 4-door sedan with a V-8 is $3,370, and a 1971 Satellite Custom 4-door sedan is $3,194.
- A four-bedroom, two bath, formal living room, central air, two-car garage home in Rochester is priced at $37,900.
- The lunch special at Mr. Steak is $1.35. Mr. Steak is across from Hillcrest Shopping Center.
1946 – 75 years ago
- The KSTP Sunset Valley Barn Dance, a country music and radio show to be held on the stage of Winona Senior High School, is sold out.
- A new variety show, "The Tommy Bartlett Show," can now be heard on KWNO radio, at 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
- Authorization was received for the North Western railway shops to rehire 100 men it had laid off this past summer.
1921 – 100 years ago
- The state will begin a 10-day campaign to collect delinquent motor vehicle taxes. This mandate will require sheriffs to confiscate the automobile if necessary.
- The Rochester Kiwanis will celebrate the New Year with due pomp and ceremony with a big dinner served at The Kahler.
