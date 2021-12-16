1946: Northwest Orient tickets to Seattle are $73
Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
1996 – 25 years ago
- Minnesota will have its first chapter of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, and it will be in Rochester. The Masonic youth organization raises money for charities, volunteers for community projects and helps girls learn poise, leadership and communication skills.
1971 – 50 years ago
- The Minnesota Vikings, hosting a Christmas Day football game, are receiving many complaints about a game scheduled on Dec. 25. The National Football League is also receiving many complaints and may change plans in the future about scheduling games on this holiday.
- All dogs in Lanesboro are under quarantine for the next six months since a case of rabies was recently discovered in the village.
1946 – 75 years ago
- Seats are available on a Northwest Orient 4-engine, 44-passenger plane from Minneapolis to Seattle. The flight, which takes 8 hours and 15 minutes, is $73.
- Fire Chiefs in Minnesota cities are very concerned that customers who smoke in stores while shopping are causing grave fire hazards, particularly in large department stores.
- Gov.-elect Luther Youngdahl and Mayor Hubert H. Humphrey will meet to discuss state-Minneapolis relations.
1921 – 100 years ago
- According to the Minnesota state highway department, the North Shore road from Duluth to Port Arthur, Ontario, will follow the lakeshore whenever possible. (U.S. Highway 61 between Duluth and the Canadian border was commissioned in 1926, ready for use in 1929, and paved in 1933).
- Anyone who wishes to donate clothing or books to former servicemen at the Rochester State Hospital should call Mrs. Day at 7937 and arrange a drop-off time. She will ensure the men will receive the donations.
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Unless we each take steps to stop the development plans from going through, we will have to say goodbye to a well-known gift from nature.