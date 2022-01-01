SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1946: Orange, Sugar, Rose, Cotton bowls played today

Highlights of events in 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 01, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • With a strong economy, continued low unemployment, decent wage growth and low-interest rates, it was a banner year for many southeastern Minnesota businesses. The doubling of IBM’s stock price in 1996 has been a windfall event for current and former IBM Rochester employees.
  • Scott Rohren, son of Eric and Christian Rohren, was born at 2:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day, making him Rochester’s first arrival of 1997.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey called on old labor friends to ask them to create a Citizens for Humphrey presidential campaign organization in Wisconsin.
  • Minnesota’s Carl Eller at defensive tackle was one of 50 players named to a 50-year Rose Bowl team.
  • Sean Connery stars as James Bond in Ian Fleming’s “Diamonds Are Forever.”

1947 – 75 years ago

  • In 1946, cupid and the stork brought records for marriages and births in many counties in Minnesota.
  • The collegiate bowl games today include the Rose Bowl (UCLA vs. Illinois), Sugar Bowl (North Carolina vs. George), Cotton Bowl (LSU vs. Arkansas), and the Orange Bowl (Rice vs. Tennessee).

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The price of bread has dropped back to five cents for a standard loaf, which weighs 14 ounces.
  • Four Olmsted County men, all born in Germany, become citizens of the United States on the New Year. All four thanked Judge Callaghan.
  • The Grahamholm Farm shipped a bull to Ely, Minn. The bull, named Grahamholm Sinaua Segia Colantha, is an excellent animal.
