1946: Pan-American flight filled with G.I. brides on the way
Highlights of events in 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
1996 – 25 years ago
- It will be a white Christmas as 6 inches of snow has fallen at the Rochester International Airport. Poor driving conditions are reported throughout the area.
- It has been a ho-hum Christmas for the nation’s retailers. Lackluster sales are attributed to elevated levels of consumer debt and poor weather in parts of the country.
1971 – 50 years ago
- According to the Rochester Postmaster, the volume of Christmas mail this year has been the largest in history.
- Dr. Gertrude Tyce of Rochester has been appointed as an associate consultant in biochemistry at Mayo Clinic.
- The Rochester Board of Realtors presented a check for $4,000 to the Kiwanis fund for the proposed nature center at Quarry Hill.
1946 – 75 years ago
- A Pan-American flight loaded with 22 G.I. brides, 25 babies, and two British women engaged to U.S. soldiers bound for America departed from London at 5 a.m. bound for New York.
- The lanky center for the St. Marys’ Redmen basketball squad, Roy Lipscomb, leads the team in scoring with 14.6 points per game average.
1921 – 100 years ago
- Merchants of Elgin have combined to publish and issue large community calendars for their patrons. The 1922 calendar has a picture of the new public-school building.
- Twenty-six Christmas trees will be decorated and placed in various buildings of the Rochester State Hospital. Four hundred pounds of candy have been purchased and will be distributed to the patients; 2,000 pounds of geese and turkeys will be prepared for Christmas Day dinner.
