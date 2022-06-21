1947: 10,000 visitors visit Spring Grove
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- A permanent display on Royal Air Force Flight Lt. Arthur G. Donahue can be seen at the St. Charles Public Library. The World War II flying hero was born and raised in St. Charles.
- More than 130 golfers teed off in the second annual Construction Partnership Women’s Golf Open at Northern Hills Golf Course.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester Post Bulletin will pay the entire cost of the annual July 4th fireworks display. The cost is estimated at $1,000. The Rochester Symphony Band will present a concert preceding the fireworks celebration.
- Dr. George Woodward of National Speed Reading Schools announced a summer speed reading session in Rochester. Graduates are guaranteed a reading speed of over 1,000 words per minute.
1947 – 75 years ago
- An estimated 10,000 visitors flooded Spring Grove on the third day of its fourth decennial homecoming. Martinus Glasoe was named winner of the longest beard contest.
- Lake City’s annual water carnival will be staged on Lake Pepin. The three days of water events, street carnival, and sports contests will be climaxed with a fireworks display.
- It was announced that Helsinki, Finland, was selected as the site for the 1952 Summer Olympics.
1922 – 100 years ago
- This week, Hon. William Jennings Bryan paid visits to Waseca, Mankato, and New Ulm. Bryan stated he was interested in the election of senators and congressmen in Minnesota. (Bryan was the Democratic nominee for president in 1896, 1900, and 1908).
- The handsome new Bethel Lutheran Church is nearing completion on Third Avenue SW. The structure is a beautiful edifice replacing the old frame building that served as the place of worship for several years.
- There will be a dance at Ray Benedict’s new barn, five miles east of the city. Dancing will be enjoyed from 9:00 p.m. till 2:00 a.m.
